Kent Displays Receives $380K Grant To Help Develop And Commercialize Privacy Screen Technology

KENT, Ohio, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kent Displays, Inc., makers of Boogie Board, announced today that they have received a $380k grant from the Korea Evaluation Institute of Industrial Technology (KEIT) for the development of bistable light shutter devices and roll-to-roll processing that will help commercialize the production of privacy screens. Details of the grant are as follows:

The project, titled "Energy-saving bistable light shutter using carbon-based flexible electrodes", is a two-year project from the Industrial Technological Innovation Program founded by KEIT.

The project is focused on developing a prototype of the privacy screens using Kent Displays' patented roll-to-roll technologies and processing expertise. The project will lead to better optical properties for the energy-saving bistable light shutters.

Dr. Mauricio Echeverri , principal scientist at Kent Displays, will be the principal investigator for the project.

Q-Sys, Inc., a glass-based liquid crystal privacy window manufacturer from Korea, is managing the program.

Jeonbuk National University in South Korea is a participant organization of the program.

As part of this project, Dr. Seung Hee Lee, professor of Nano Convergence Engineering and Polymer-Nano Science and Technology at Jeonbuk National University, will serve as visiting scientist for one month at Kent Displays' corporate headquarters in Kent, Ohio to help provide support during the initial phases of the project.

"We're honored and humbled to be recognized by the international community through grants and partnerships such as this project," said Dr. Asad Khan, CEO of Kent Displays. "Privacy films, roll-to-roll processing know-how, supply chain, and related expertise remain at the heart of Kent Displays and are part of the growing and important technical services division of the organization."

About Kent Displays, Inc.

Founded in early 1994, Kent Displays has become the world leader in reflective bistable cholesteric liquid crystal display technology. Commercialized in the 1990s, this technology is globally licensed and continues to be licensed in applications for signage and instrumentation. In the early 2000s, Kent Displays made significant advances in extending the technology towards flexible materials as well as manufacturing.

In 2009, Kent Displays developed and commercialized the first reusable writing tablets under the brand Boogie Board. Through the years, Boogie Board has become a category leader, expanding its product offering to include products for both adults and kids.

