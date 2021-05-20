Kentik Strengthens Asia-Pacific Growth with TDS Partnership

Channel Partnership Helps Address Region's Growing Demand for Network Observability

SAN FRANCISCO, May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kentik®, the network observability company, today announced continued expansion in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region through a new channel partnership with Technology Distribution Specialists (TDS). Based in Sydney, TDS will support Kentik's growth in Australia, New Zealand and Southeast Asia.

Over the last four years, Kentik's customer base in APAC has expanded by over 300 percent. As a value-added distributor (VAD) and reseller, TDS will help Kentik address regional demand for the Kentik Network Observability Cloud , the platform that enables network professionals to plan, run and fix any network.

"Networks are essential for a vast majority of today's businesses, but without network observability, everything from performance and security to user experience and revenue are at risk," said Dom Fitzgibbon, CTO of TDS. "Kentik is addressing these needs on a global scale, and with TDS' experience in the industry, we're excited to partner to bring the Kentik solution to more markets and customers across the region."

"With a local presence and longstanding experience with networking and network management solutions, we're thrilled to partner with TDS as we grow our footprint in APAC," said Jim Frey, vice president of channel sales at Kentik. "Through this partnership, we will add dedicated regional support to meet the demands for our solution, while also ensuring a great experience for our customers."

ABOUT KENTIK

Kentik is the network observability company. Our platform is a must-have for the network front line, whether digital business, corporate IT or service provider. Network professionals turn to the Kentik Network Observability Cloud to plan, run and fix any network, relying on our infinite granularity, AI-driven insights and insanely fast search. Kentik makes sense of network, cloud, host and container flow, internet routing, performance tests and network metrics. We show networking pros what they need to know about their network performance, health and security to make their business-critical services shine. Networks power the world's most valuable companies, and those companies trust Kentik for network observability. Market leaders like IBM, Box and Zoom rely on Kentik for network observability. Visit us at kentik.com and follow us at @kentikinc .

ABOUT TDS

TDS , or Technology Distribution Specialists, was started to address a niche requirement in today's distribution marketplace. TDS addresses business-critical solutions and utilizes specialist partners to bring these solutions to the ANZ marketplace. TDS has almost 20 years of industry knowledge and partnerships to ensure that the products, services, and support provided outshine the usual industry expectations. TDS strives to be different, be dynamic, and be more than the usual distribution experience.

