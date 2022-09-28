Keppel, MHI and DNV Sign Agreement to Explore Adoption of Ammonia-fired Gas Turbine on Jurong Island

TOKYO, Sep 28, 2022 - (JCN Newswire) - In a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed yesterday, Keppel New Energy Pte Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure; Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (MHI); and DNV, a global independent energy expert and assurance provider, announced a strategic collaboration to explore the feasibility and implementation of an ammonia-fired gas turbine on Jurong Island, Singapore.

Signing Ceremony

The MoU will see the three companies work together to perform a high-level Quantitative Risk Assessment to explore the use of 100% ammonia as a fuel for a gas turbine or combined cycle gas turbine (CCGT) - towards the potential development of an Ammonia Power Plant.



Under the MoU, Keppel will study the feasibility of an ammonia fuelled power plant, while MHI, with support from its power solutions brand, Mitsubishi Power, will develop an ammonia-fired gas turbine that produces carbon-neutral power to pursue the expansion of the ammonia fuel supply chain in Singapore. Alongside this, DNV will lend its assurance and risk management expertise to prepare and present a QRA analysis on the project.



Takao Tsukui, General Manager, International Sales and Marketing Department, GTCC Business Division, MHI, said: "Ammonia is a potential key component to building a hydrogen society. Mitsubishi Power has pioneered world-class gas turbine and hydrogen fuel combustion technologies for more than 50 years, and this MoU demonstrates our continued dedication to pursue cutting-edge solutions that can support the growing demand for electricity while transitioning towards a more sustainable energy future in Asia Pacific."



"DNV is proud to use our well established advisory and hydrogen technical capabilities to provide quantitative risk assessment for this impactful project. We believe that ammonia-fired power generation can be an important step on the path to a more sustainable energy future. This MoU offers us an exciting opportunity to share our extensive industry experience to support this important contribution to Singapore's net zero and energy transition goals," said Brice Le Gallo, Vice President and Regional Director-Asia Pacific, Energy Systems, DNV.



Ammonia has a higher volumetric density than hydrogen, making it easier for storage and distribution. It does not produce CO2 when fired and is an efficient hydrogen carrier. Its use as a fuel is a promising long-term energy solution for the transition to a zero-carbon energy value chain. The MoU aims to draw up robust assessment guidelines to ensure the safety and sustainability of ammonia as a clean fuel, while maintaining high efficiency and low NOx emissions for use in a gas turbine system for power generation.



This agreement follows an announcement in August 2022 that Keppel Energy will develop Singapore's first hydrogen-ready power plant in the Sakra sector of Jurong Island, constructed by a consortium comprising Mitsubishi Power Asia Pacific and Jurong Engineering. A long-term service (LTS) contract for major maintenance of the turbine was also awarded to Mitsubishi Power. Keppel New Energy additionally signed a MoU with MHI to carry out a feasibility study on the development of a 100% ammonia-fueled power plant on a selected site in Singapore.



Together, by embarking on this MoU, Keppel, MHI and DNV are demonstrating their commitment to accelerate the decarbonization of energy to create a pathway to a net zero future.



About MHI Group



Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) Group is one of the world's leading industrial groups, spanning energy, smart infrastructure, industrial machinery, aerospace and defense. MHI Group combines cutting-edge technology with deep experience to deliver innovative, integrated solutions that help to realize a carbon neutral world, improve the quality of life and ensure a safer world. For more information, please visit



