Kerry Logistics Network Crowned Best 3PL Provider for the Sixth Time and Best Logistics Service Provider - Sea at AFLAS Awards

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 22 October 2021 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network' or 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is honoured to be named the Best 3PL Provider for the sixth time and Best Logistics Service Provider - Sea for the second time at the 2021 Asian Freight, Logistics and Supply Chain Awards ('AFLAS'), which recognised supply chain best practice in the region and commitment to meeting customers' ever-changing needs.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of KLN, said, "We are truly grateful for the recognition from the industry and customers. Third party logistics is an essential element of our integrated suite of service offerings. Over the course of the year, KLN has been providing alternative solutions to various sectors to meet everyday challenges amid the pandemic as well as ensuring the supply chains for daily necessities and highly-in-demand stay-at-home goods remained intact in different local markets. Thanks to the tireless efforts and dedication of our colleagues and business partners across the globe, we will continue to provide highly customised solutions to facilitate our customers to navigate a highly volatile global supply situation going forward."

In August, KLN rolled out a new Trans-Pacific air freight service named Kerry Freight Controlled Network to connect multiple Asian locations to the USA to capture the heightened demands in the pandemic-hit air freight market. The inaugural flight originated from Hong Kong in September.

Earlier this year, KLN has introduced robotic arms "KOOLBotic" in its F&B operation to boost sorting efficiency and raise accuracy for one of UK's leading retailers in Hong Kong. KOOLBotic is able to work 20-hour shifts and raises sorting productivity by 20%.

Currently in its 35th year, AFLAS aims to honour leading service providers in the freight, port and logistics sectors for demonstrating leadership and consistency in service quality, innovation, customer-relationship management and reliability. The winners are voted by over 15,000 shippers and customers, making each individual award a true reflection of industry distinction.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.





