Kerry Logistics Network Launches New Road Freight Products to Mongolia, Offering Alternative Solutions to Explore Untapped Market Potential

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 December 2020 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has launched new multimodal transport products to Mongolia, through its member Globalink Logistics, to offer alternative solutions to customers to explore untapped market potential. The latest products cover road-rail and sea-rail multimodal freight for dry and temperature-controlled cargoes between North America, Europe and the landlocked Mongolia via the Freeport of Riga, Latvia in the Baltics. The addition of Latvia to Kerry Logistics Network's global network has extended its coverage to 59 countries.

At the centre of the new offerings is the Globalink Riga Consolidation Hub, operated by Globalink Logistics. The new services entail cargo collection via multimodal solutions with a short lead time of 1-4 days from all major European cities to be consolidated at the Baltics hub, then transported by direct rail services to Ulan Bator, Mongolia with the minimal waiting time. The railway is the most viable mode of transportation to manage cargoes to and from landlocked Mongolia.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "The new services greatly enhance the freight cost-efficiency and variety of solutions to Mongolia for our customers. To access the landlocked Mongolia, our strong rail freight capability in Central and East Asia gives us an invaluable advantage. In addition, under the management of Globalink Baltics, our freight hub in Riga is playing an indispensable role in enriching our service portfolio along the Eurasian freight route. This new addition to our facilities in Europe will prove increasingly significant as a connecting point between Europe and Asia and allow us to strengthen our presence in the region further."

Siddique Khan, CEO of Globalink Logistics, said, "Our Consolidation Hub in the Freeport of Riga offers an essential link in the cargo supply chain between Europe, North America and The CIS and Mongolia. At a time when the demand for temperature-controlled logistics is on the rise, the new road and rail freight products fit the bill as the ideal alternatives, while drawing on Globalink's expertise and established network throughout Eastern Europe, the Caucasus and Central Asia to bridge the gaps in the market."

Kerry Logistics Network's rail freight team boasts in-house technical capabilities to offer cost-effective multimodal transportation solutions for containerised, break-bulk and projects cargoes to Mongolia. For temperature-sensitive goods and high-cost products such as pharmaceutical and seafood, the reefer containers block-train service option is available.

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 59 countries, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$40 billion in 2019 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.