Kerry Logistics Network Named Asian 3PL of the Year for the Seventh Time

Group Managing Director Inducted into Hall of Fame At Supply Chain Asia Awards 2022

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 November 2022 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) was named the Asian 3PL of the Year for the seventh time at the Supply Chain Asia Awards 2022 (the 'Awards') and its Group Managing Director, William Ma, received the prestigious "Hall of Fame" accolade at the award ceremony held in Singapore last night.The Hall of Fame award acknowledges and celebrates exemplary leaders with records of demonstrating strong leadership and innovative thinking in creating success in the global supply chain industry, while the Asian 3PL of the Year title commends an industry leader in Asia.Commenting on winning the award, William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "These achievements are testaments to KLN's market leading position in Asia and our continuous dedication to service innovation and operational excellence. As one of the very few Asia-based global 3PL with a diversified business mix and broad exposure in key gateways, we are offering unique and highly customised solutions to support our customers to, from and within Asia. We are proud of what we have accomplished especially during the last two years when our team showed incredible dedication, ingenuity and agility in the face of COVID."On his personal recognition, Ma added, "I am truly honoured to be inducted into the Hall of Fame. It would not be possible without the great support of all my colleagues and partners from across our network. Despite the success of building Kerry Logistics Network as a global and sustainable corporation, I will continue to inspire and nurture our people as well as explore new solutions for our customers. Together with my management team, I look forward to taking KLN to the next level in the global logistics arena."Kerry Logistics Network previously received the Asian 3PL of the Year title in 2011, 2012, 2015, 2016, 2018 and 2019. William Ma has successfully spearheaded the international expansion and transformation of KLN since 2000 and has led the Company as Group Managing Director since its listing in 2013.The Awards are organised annually by Supply Chain Asia Magazine to honour outstanding corporations and individuals in the supply chain and logistics industry. The corporate awards are voted by the public as well as the Awards Committee and a panel of judges, whereas the awards in the individual categories are selected by the Awards Committee. The 2022 edition of the Awards was the first one held since 2019 due to global events in the ensuing two years.Hashtag: #KerryLogisticsNetwork

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$81 billion in 2021 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.





About Supply Chain Asia Awards

Held annually since the founding of Supply Chain Asia, a not-for-profit professional body that aims to bring professionals from within the logistics and supply chain industry together, the Supply Chain Asia Awards ceremony has been one of the most enduring platforms that continues to bring recognition and profile to the supply chain and logistics industry. It was postponed in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19. Over the years, the event has evolved into a celebration of industry successes as well as an annual affair that brings together leading senior executives, veterans and industry professionals.



