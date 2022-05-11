Kerry Logistics Network Pioneers as First Logistics Company to Use Electric Trucks in Hong Kong In a Move towards Net Zero Emissions

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 May 2022 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is deploying 5.5-ton electric trucks ('e-trucks') in Hong Kong since May 2022, making it the first logistics company to do so in Hong Kong. The introduction will be a trial run and is part of Kerry Logistics Network's green initiative to achieve net zero emissions by 2050.As one of the logistics industry leaders, Kerry Logistics Network aims to maintain the resilience of its logistics network to climate change and to minimise its environmental footprint around the world. It is committed to enhancing operational efficiency by switching to renewable energy for road transportation to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are proud to be the first logistics company in Hong Kong to deploy e-trucks, which demonstrates our strategic focus on supporting cleaner and greener supply chain management. In order to futureproof our growth, Kerry Logistics Network is in the process of shifting to alternative fuel vehicles and phasing out vehicles with lower emissions standards on a trial basis. As energy consumption accounts for most of the carbon emissions in our operations, we will continue to increase the use of renewable energy in the countries in which we operate, to create a value chain for sustainable business."Kerry Logistics Network's first electric vehicle was deployed in Singapore in the second quarter of 2021. The first hybrid electric vehicle was deployed in 2013. Four electric vehicle charging stations were installed at the global headquarters in Hong Kong in the fourth quarter of 2021 to encourage the use of electric vehicles.

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$81 billion in 2021 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



