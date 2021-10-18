Kerry Logistics Network the Proud Recipient of Grand Award At the 2021 Hong Kong Management Association Quality Award

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 18 October 2021 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is honoured to receive the top accolade of Grand Award at the 2021 Hong Kong Management Association ('HKMA') Quality Award (the 'Award'). This marks the second time KLN has been a HKMA Quality Award winner, having first received the HKMA Excellence Award in 2016.

As the recipient of the Grand Award, KLN was recognised for its substantial and continuous improvement in the profitability over the past five years and for having outperformed many of its global peers. KLN's senior leaders were commended for leading by example, nurturing a culture of excellence and fostering an environment where internal and external stakeholders can embrace open communication. The Award's examiners also noted that KLN has demonstrated leadership qualities and vision to redesigning and adapting strategies to ensure sustainable operations amid various challenges, and that it has put itself at the forefront of transporting emergencies supplies and household goods across many regions during the ongoing pandemic.

William Ma, Group Managing Director of KLN, said, "We are proud and grateful to receive the highly prestigious Grand Award from the HKMA. While we have always strived for excellence in our operations and services, we have markedly stepped up our efforts in the last 18 months to tackle the increasingly complex challenges in the global supply chain. Committed to caring for society, we have also been proactively providing humanitarian logistics services to facilitate the rapid response and aid in disaster and emergency relief operations. That is why we are particularly appreciative of the recognition which HKMA has given us, as it serves as a boost to our morale and as an encouragement for us to keep doing our best in meeting our customers' needs."

Established in 1991, the Award is organised annually by HKMA, a non-profit-making professional organisation aiming to advance management excellence in Hong Kong and the region. The Award recognises the outstanding performance of Hong Kong-based companies in seven areas, namely, leadership, strategy, customers, measurement, analysis, and knowledge management, workforce, operations and results. Winners undergo a stringent assessment process spanning six months, which encompasses various screening stages and a series of interviews. The results are evaluated by a group of judges and examiners comprising leaders of industry, business and academia, many of whom are senior management of multinational corporations.





About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.

With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.

Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

About The Hong Kong Management Association Quality Awards

The Hong Kong Management Association introduced the annual Quality Award in 1991 to give recognition to those companies in Hong Kong which have made a lasting commitment to quality and also to provide an opportunity for companies to share with one another their experience in Total Quality Management.