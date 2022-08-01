Kerry Logistics Network Ramps Up Own-controlled Network Service with Weekly Charter Flights from Hong Kong to Huntsville, USA





Weekly direct flights depart from Hong Kong (HKG) to Huntsville (HSV) on Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays and are supported with B2B, B2C and B2B2C door-to-door services to different cities in the Americas, including Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Miami, Bogota, Mexico City, Santiago, Lima, and Montevideo. One highlight of this service is its ability to handle pure battery, in addition to other sensitive cargoes such as pharmaceuticals, perishable and dangerous goods.



Mathieu Renard Biron, Managing Director - Global Freight Forwarding of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "Our HKG-HSV charter service is welcomed by a wide range of customers, in particular electronic brands and e-tailers since its inaugural flight in April 2022. Last month, we successfully expanded our KCN to include three weekly flights from Hanoi, Vietnam to Huntsville. We are also in dialogue with some of our key accounts to further extend our services to the Mainland of China and other parts of Asia."



"Backed by KLN's long-term partnership with best-in-class carriers, extensive coverage of major air transit hubs and strong in-house customs clearance capabilities, KCN is expected to meet the recurring demand for secured air freight services in an uncertain world," added Biron.



Launched in August 2021, KCN is a time-definite solution that offers standard air freight services to customers with guaranteed space and long-term pricing, fulfilling the needs of customers looking for stable and long-term solutions.



Hashtag: #KerryLogistics

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK) Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$81 billion in 2021 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



