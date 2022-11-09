Kerry Logistics Network Receives Global Connectivity Corporate - Leadership Award At the 2022 Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 9 November 2022 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network', 'KLN'; Stock Code 0636.HK) was recognised for its role in connecting the Mainland of China and the global market, and was granted the Global Connectivity Corporate - Leadership Award at the 2022 Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards (the 'Awards'). The award presentation ceremony was held on 4 November 2022 in Hong Kong.KLN was commended for its contribution as an industry leader, providing professional services and networking opportunities for Mainland companies, which allow them to connect with the rest of world while driving business activities, technology advancement and talent development. In addition to its future plans and forward-looking initiatives in the overseas markets, the award also highlights KLN's excellence in overseas market development, product and service innovation, and resilience and adaptability in the changing environment.William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "We are gratified with the recognition over our international business endeavours. KLN has been diligently developing its global network and cross-border services for years. The recognition not only reaffirms our success, but it will also push us to go further in expanding our international foothold and offerings. Going forward, we will continue to embrace our role as the connector between Mainland companies and the world, so that we can create more value for our customers, as well as the local communities we serve."The Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards are organised by Standard Chartered Bank and co-organised by Hong Kong Economic Journal to recognise companies for their outstanding performance and contributions to the economic and trade development of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area.Hashtag: #KerryLogistics

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), e-commerce and express to industrial project logistics and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 59 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$81 billion in 2021 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as well as a constituent of the Hang Seng Corporate Sustainability Benchmark Index.





About Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards

Organised by Standard Chartered with Hong Kong Economic Journal as the co-organiser, the "Standard Chartered Corporate Achievement Awards" aim to recognise enterprises with outstanding performance over the past year, in particular in the areas of cross-border business expansion and sustainable and innovative economic development, which greatly contribute to the economic and trade development of Hong Kong and the Greater Bay Area. At the same time, the Awards hope to strengthen communication among business elites, promote market growth, and enhance Hong Kong's competitiveness in an all-round way.



