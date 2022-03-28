Kerry Logistics Network Retains Outstanding Global 3PL Title

Wins Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards for the Seventh Consecutive Year

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 March 2022 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is proud to retain the Outstanding Global 3PL title for the fifth year running at the Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards ('QOEA') 2021, winning a QOEA for the seventh consecutive time. The awards winners were announced today.William Ma, Group Managing Director of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "Kerry Logistics Network is gratified to win the Outstanding Global 3PL title again. It is a great recognition of our effort and the quality KLN delivers to customers every day. We owe this to the dedication and wonderful teamwork of our people across the globe, who have been working hard to tackle various disruptions to the global supply chains and support customers and international organisations to meet everyday challenges. We will continue to deliver real value to our customers leveraging our extensive network coverage, deep local connection and solid industry know-how across diverse verticals."Now in its thirteenth edition, the QOEA is organised annually by Hong Kong financial news platform Quamnet to appraise and recognise the distinguished enterprises in Hong Kong. The awards were nominated and evaluated by a judging panel comprising members of the Quamnet editorial team, the Quam Research team and independent financial analysts.An Asia-based, global 3PL with the strongest coverage in Asia, Kerry Logistics Network has been expanding its global footprint. In 2021, it has launched a new Trans-Pacific air freight service to connect multiple Asian locations to the USA and extended its coverage to Peru.

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



#KerryLogisticsNetwork

About Quamnet Outstanding Enterprise Awards

Instituted in 2009, QOEA is organised by Quamnet, a leading financial website in Hong Kong, to identify and praise the excellent performance of Hong Kong enterprises. It has developed into an annual event with wide recognition and support from independent investors, media and industries.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.