Kerry Logistics Network Utilises Koolbotic to Sort Chilled Products in F&B Operation

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 11 August 2021 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network'; Stock Code 0636.HK) is utilising robotic arms in its F&B operation to boost sorting efficiency and raise accuracy. Kerry Logistics Network has named the robots "Koolbotic" as part of the Company's ongoing efforts to increase automation in its operations to enhance productivity. Koolbotic is installed in the regional distribution centre that Kerry Logistics Network has been managing for one of the UK's leading retailers in Hong Kong since 2011.

Adopted to handle large volume of chilled-food products in a low-temperature environment and with a relatively short lead time to market, Koolbotic is able to work 20-hour shifts and raises sorting productivity by 20%. Essentially collaborative in nature, Koolbotic also supports warehouse staff as it can endure freezing conditions which would be detrimental to humans for a prolonged period, in doing so safeguards the health and safety of staff members.

Automation is becoming an integral part of Kerry Logistics Network's operation, especially amid the pandemic when human contact is minimised in the sorting process. In view of the rapid growth of e-commerce in recent years, Kerry Logistics Network will continue to explore the possibility of expanding the use of robotics for other sectors.

Samuel Lau, Deputy Managing Director - Integrated Logistics of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "At Kerry Logistics Network, we are firm believers of leveraging the benefits of technological advances to bolster our productivity as well as to improve the working conditions of our people. Koolbotic is added to our chilled-food product sorting process to support staff and increase ease of operation. We see this type of selective automation and collaborative robots as the future of our industry, as it combines the best of both worlds - the flexibility of humans and the endurance of machines. We anticipate installing more cobots in our logistics centres to take our operations to the next level."

Kerry Logistics Network is committed to providing its customers with the latest technologies to support the digitalisation of the supply chain with end-to-end visibility. Its R&D department has been constantly reviewing and implementing the latest technology developments, including blockchain, Internet of Things, artificial intelligence and machine learning.

