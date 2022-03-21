Kerry Pharma Supports Local NGOs with Medication Home Delivery During Fifth Wave of COVID-19 Outbreak in Hong Kong

About Kerry Logistics Network Limited (Stock Code 0636.HK)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 21 March 2022 - Kerry Logistics Network Limited ('Kerry Logistics Network'; Stock Code 0636.HK) has launched a customised home delivery service for patient medication in Hong Kong under its pharmaceutical business division Kerry Pharma in collaboration with S.F. Express (Hong Kong) Limited ('SFHK') to serve community pharmacies of local NGOs, from 11 March 2022. Named Medication Home Delivery service, the initiative aims at assisting institutions and organisations to provide remote support for patients in need of help and setting a new standard in home deliveries of patient medication.The service is tailor-made for patients in vulnerable social groups who are unable to leave their homes to consult doctors or pharmacists during the COVID-19 pandemic. Leveraging Kerry Pharma's quality-assured experience in pharmaceutical logistics amassed in more than a decade and SFHK's extensive logistics network and professional express delivery team, this collaborative team can safeguard the quality of the medication under a safe and stringent delivery process. Through a digital tracking system, the entire delivery can be closely monitored in order to provide accurate and speedy same-day deliveries to patients. Patients can also access latest status updates and the information of the courier on the SFHK official website and mobile app to maintain communication during the deliveries.Samuel Lau, Deputy Managing Director - Integrated Logistics of Kerry Logistics Network, said, "As the fifth wave of COVID-19 outbreak in Hong Kong peaks, many chronic patients are confined to their homes and cannot access pharmacies and hospitals. To ease their burden during such a stressful time, we have the responsibility to harness our resources in pharmaceutical logistics and lend them a hand. We are gratified that we can provide this Medication Home Delivery service in collaboration with SFHK and local NGOs at this time to help those in need."Keith Ip, Chief Marketing Officer of S.F. Express (Hong Kong) Limited, said, "SFHK aims to collaborate with a variety of social and corporate organisations, hoping to make good use of the company's existing resources to serve the community. We are pleased to launch this Medication Home Delivery service together with Kerry Pharma during the pandemic. By combining the strength of SFHK's extensive network and Kerry Pharma's industry expertise, we believe that we will be able to provide the greatest support to patients with drug delivery need."Each courier for the Medication Home Delivery service is required to take daily rapid antigen tests before delivery, while all vehicles and delivery-related tools are regularly sanitised to ensure safe and hygienic deliveries. A sophisticated and tailored mechanism to obtain patient consent, secure medication packaging and labelling, individual delivery containers, notification of individual courier's name and telephone number, as well as a passcode-protected handover process make Medication Home Delivery service a new standard for home deliveries of medication in Hong Kong.

Kerry Logistics Network is an Asia-based, global 3PL with a highly diversified business portfolio and the strongest coverage in Asia. It offers a broad range of supply chain solutions from integrated logistics, international freight forwarding (air, ocean, road, rail and multimodal), industrial project logistics, to cross-border e-commerce, last-mile fulfilment and infrastructure investment.



With a global presence across 58 countries and territories, Kerry Logistics Network has established a solid foothold in half of the world's emerging markets. Its diverse infrastructure, extensive coverage in international gateways and local expertise span across the Mainland of China, India, Southeast Asia, the CIS, Middle East, LATAM and other locations.



Kerry Logistics Network generated a revenue of over HK$53 billion in 2020 and is the largest international logistics company listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.