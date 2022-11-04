Ketamine Clinic in Pompano Beach, FL announces new partner, upgraded facilities

Ketamine & Infusion Clinic of South Florida (954) 398-5257 welcomes John Giordino, CAP, MAC, EMDR, CCJS to their team.

Ketamine & Infusion Clinic of South Florida https://ketamineclinicsouthflorida.com/ (954) 398-5257 announces an addition to their team; well known and widely broadcasted addiction and recovery expert John Giordino.

Mr. John Giordano is an expert in the treatment of addiction, mental health, and the founder of The National Institute For Holistic Addiction Studies (NIFHAS).



Patients suffering from PTSD will have access to extra support from a world class practitioner in dealing with addiction, recovery and trauma. The synergy between expert therapy and Ketamine Infusion Therapy for PTSD is well known and researched. John Giordano is at the clinic daily to assist patients who are seeking extra support during the Ketamine Infusion Therapy.



Ketamine & Infusion Clinic of South Florida is the only clinic offering Trauma Release Technique with Ketamine Infusion Therapy; this provides an unparalleled pathway to PTSD recovery.



John's wife Michelle is a Licensed Therapist and is also joining the team. This amazing couple will be hosting group therapy for those previously treated and currently being treated, to give them extra support as they embark on their Ketamine Infusion Therapy journey. Michelle Giordano received treatment at Ketamine & Infusion Clinic of South Florida, and she made inspirational transformation where not only her depression symptoms were lifted she was able to wean few of antidepressant medications under the guidance of her Psychiatrist.



Ketamine & Infusion Clinic of South Florida's co-founder Khali Reed adds "this is such an amazing time for the clinic, and more importantly, the people in our community who are suffering from PTSD, anxiety, depression and other mental health issues can take advantage of what we are offering that no other clinics are providing. Extra support who can perform EMDR, Trauma Release Technique and much more. Integration in combination with Ketamine Infusion has always been standard practice here, but now it is going to the next level. It is so exciting to have John and Michelle with us."



Reed also announced that the clinic has upgraded and renovated facilities. There are now 4 private infusion rooms for Ketamine and trauma sessions with John, 1 MedSpa room offering aesthetic treatments (neurotoxin, dermal filler and PRP), and 1 IV vitamin/hydration room to fight flu and Covid.



More about John Giordano: https://johnjgiordano.com/



John has authored three books and has also contributed to over 79 scientific peer-reviewed medical research papers. Research Gate ranks him as one of the top researchers in the world.



He is one of the media’s most sought after addiction experts. Mr. Giordano has appeared on countless notable national and local TV programs such as: CBS Evening News with Katie Couric, FOX Mornings with Mike and Juliet, Tom Brokaw NBC News, ABC news, CNN Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer, The Big Idea with Donny Deutsch, Geraldo, and “Interventions” on A&E as well as many other national and local TV and radio shows.



More about Ketamine & Infusion Clinic of South Florida: also seen here https://www.facebook.com/infusionclinicofsouthflorida



Many traditional treatments don’t work for everyone leaving many to suffer needlessly. For those who haven’t responded to standard treatments, there is a hope. Research now shows that low doses of ketamine (IV Ketamine Infusions) can rapidly relieve depressive and chronic pain symptoms. The World Health Organization lists Ketamine as one of the most essential medications due to its therapeutic effects and wide margin of safety.



Over the last decade, Yale University and the National Institutes of Health identified additional benefits of Ketamine in treatment of a variety of mood disorders. The use of Ketamine for depression has been named “the biggest discovery in mental health in decades.”



These discoveries prompted founders Khali Reed CRNA, APRN and Sonia Cotto CRNA, APRN to open the clinic in May 2020, right at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. Sonia and Khali were able to stay open 2 days a week offering Ketamine Infusion Therapy to patients in South Florida. Now operating the Clinic Monday through Thursday, Ketamine Clinic of South Florida is thriving offering intravenous Ketamine infusion therapy, IV vitamin infusions, weight loss lipotropic injections, B12 injections, and aesthetic services.

About Us: Ketamine Clinic South Florida utilizes the powerful effect of ketamine to treat conditions such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), severe anxiety, bipolar disorder, and migraines. The clinic also treats complex chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) or reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD), and many other painful neuropathies.

Contact Info:

Name: Khali Reed

Email: Send Email

Organization: Ketamine Clinic of South Florida

Address: 41 N Federal Hwy Suite A, Pompano Beach, FL 33062, United States

Phone: (954) 320-4944

Website: https://ketamineclinicsouthflorida.com/



