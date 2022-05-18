Ketamine Clinic Pompano Beach South FL Gives Florida Veterans Free Treatment

—

May is a time to raise awareness of those living with mental or behavioral health issues and to help reduce the stigma so many experience.

Mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It affects how we think, feel, and act. It also helps determine how we handle stress, relate to others, and make healthy choices. Mental health is important at every stage of life, from childhood and adolescence through adulthood

After the last two years of pandemic living, many people are realizing that stress, isolation, and uncertainty have taken a toll on their well-being.

During May, Ketamine Clinic South Florida, based in Pompano Beach FL, has added its voice to the national movement to raise awareness about mental health. They delivered a presentation to Veterans in the Miami VA Healthcare system and have been offering free treatments for veterans.

About Ketamine Clinic South Florida

This mental health clinic offers intravenous ketamine as a medication for depression, anxiety and many other mental health problems.

“Recent data suggest that ketamine, given intravenously, might be the most important breakthrough in antidepressant treatment in decades.” - Thomas Insel - Former Director, National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH)

The treatment is administered by medical professionals in a safe, therapeutic environment. Visit their website here: https://ketamineclinicso﻿uthflorida.com/

Not only that, every month, they have yoga practice on the beach for their patients. According to Founder/Owner Khali Reed this is because “it helps to bring clients together to celebrate their progress and achievement towards improving their mental health”.

Those interested in learning more about Ketamine can visit their You Tube channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVwmy5L_wbnetOxUCNxxLuA

This channel has educational videos about becoming a new patient, addresses FAQs and explains what Ketamine treatment is and what their ketamine integration coach's role is and much more..

Ketamine Clinic South Florida was established in May of 2020 by Sonia Cotto, Khali Reed, and Dr. Delvena Thomas with the mission of empowering patients to take control of their mental health.

They have 5/5 ‘Google Review’ score and a recent patient said “Absolutely amazing, life changing experience. As other reviews have mentioned, ketamine infusions have done more for my depression/anxiety/trauma than any traditional medication or even any therapy ever has. The staff are all incredibly kind, caring, and professional. The environment that they provide for your experience makes you feel both relaxed and safe, taking every measure to provide you with the most positive/transformative experience you could have while making you feel as safe as possible. The ketamine infusions have lifted the dark fog over my life that nothing else has been able to touch, and I couldn't imagine anyone doing a better job of administering it than the Ketamine Clinic of South Florida here. 11/10”.

Follow them on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/infusionclinicofsouthflorida





About Us: Ketamine Clinic South Florida utilizes the powerful effect of ketamine to treat conditions such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), severe anxiety, bipolar disorder, and migraines. The clinic also treats complex chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) or reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD), and many other painful neuropathies.

