Ketamine Treatment and Ketamine Infusion Therapy Boca Raton FL

As winter approaches, the gloomy days might make one feel cold, altering moods, and perhaps sending one into a seasonal depression. This type of depression, also referred to as seasonal affective disorder (SAD), is characterised by significant mood swings that coincide with the changing of the seasons.



To combat this, the Ketamine & Infusion Clinic of South Florida offers Ketamine Infusion Therapy as the gold standard treatment option for providing relief for those suffering from various mood disorders such as depression, anxiety, PTSD, OCD and suicidal ideation.



Over the last decade, Yale University and the National Institutes of Health identified additional benefits of Ketamine in treatment of a variety of mood disorders. The use of Ketamine for depression has been named “the biggest discovery in mental health in decades.”



Ketamine is known as an NMDA receptor antagonist, and it works in increasing the amount of glutamate that directly causes a cascade effect of increased neural activity and communication in the areas of the brain which have shutdown due to over anxiety and depression. When given appropriately and titrated in the right doses by a trained provider, ketamine’s multiple mechanisms of action create a powerful, effective treatment for depression, anxiety, PTSD, and more.



The amygdala, the part of the brain which handles fear and emotion and is more active in people with posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD), may benefit from ketamine infusion therapy. The drug has been approved by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs for the treatment of military veterans suffering from symptoms of PTSD. That part of the brain is also vital in dealing with anxiety and depression, two mental health disorders whose symptoms have received much attention due to ketamine-related studies.



At Ketamine & Infusion Clinic, their mission is to offer cutting edge infusion therapy, empowering individuals toward improved quality of life and well-being through comprehensive and compassionate care.



As such, the clinic recruited the well-known and widely-distributed addiction and recovery expert John Giordino to join the team at Ketamine & Infusion Clinic. The National Institute For Holistic Addiction Studies was founded by Mr. John Giordano, a specialist in the treatment of addiction and mental health (NIFHAS). Patients with PTSD will have access to additional assistance in dealing with addiction, rehabilitation, and trauma from a world-class practitioner.



It is commonly recognised and well-researched that professional counselling and ketamine infusion therapy work effectively together to treat PTSD. John Giordano is available to help patients who need extra support while receiving ketamine infusion therapy every day at the clinic.



"Ketamine infusions have saved my life. I have suffered from Trigeminal Neuralgia (aka The Suicide Disease) for 8yrs. I am now pain-free. Over the years I had tried surgery, wore a splint to reset my jaw, medication, Ayurvedic medicine, acupuncture... Nothing helped and I was defeated. Highly recommend Ketamine, my infusions were peaceful, introspective and they worked.” reviewed Londyn B. on Google.



Don't disregard that recurring emotion as merely a case of the "winter blues" or a temporary low that you must get over on your own. Take action to maintain your motivation and attitude throughout the year. See a recent review here https://youtu.be/IAq-uCUMZIw



Ketamine Clinic South Florida utilises the powerful effect of ketamine to treat conditions such as depression, post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), severe anxiety, bipolar disorder, and migraines. The clinic also treats complex chronic pain conditions such as fibromyalgia, complex regional pain syndrome (CRPS) or reflex sympathetic dystrophy (RSD), and many other painful neuropathies.

