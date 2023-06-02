Kevin Jones Releases Groundbreaking Book 'Opening the Corporate Closet' on LGBTQ Advancement in Corporate America

Breaking Barriers, Inspiring Authentic Leadership: Consilium Coaching's Kevin Jones Launches‘ Opening the Corporate Closet' Book.

—

Consilium Coaching is thrilled to announce the release of Kevin Jones' highly anticipated book, "Opening the Corporate Closet: Transforming Biases to Gay Advancement in Corporate America." The book aims to shatter the gay glass ceiling prevalent in corporate America and empower LGBTQ professionals by paving the way for them to achieve their full potential. Set to coincide with Pride Month, the release of this book is particularly timely and significant. By addressing the lack of visible LGBTQ leadership in corporate America, Kevin Jones hopes to ignite a conversation and inspire positive change within organizations worldwide.



"I accentuate the power of the LGBTQ community in corporate America to break through our collective glass ceilings," says Kevin Jones. "By nurturing relationships with passion and curiosity, together we can drive positive societal change."



The corporate world often presents significant challenges for openly gay employees seeking career advancement. Simultaneously, those who remain in the closet face the difficult decision of compromising their authenticity for a better chance to climb the corporate ladder. "Opening the Corporate Closet" offers a compelling exploration of these issues, providing valuable insights and strategies to break down barriers and make way for genuine inclusion. The primary audience for Kevin's book, his 1-on-1 coaching and speaking, includes LGBTQ professionals seeking guidance and inspiration, while the secondary audience consists of allies and individuals involved in diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives within their organizations. To book Kevin to speak, go to www.KevWJones.com



As the founder of Consilium Coaching, Kevin Jones brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the LGBTQ community and their allies. A seasoned executive and certified coach, Kevin has dedicated his career to helping individuals overcome obstacles and reach their full leadership potential. His passion for nurturing relationships, driving positive societal change, and fostering authentic leadership shines through in his coaching practice and his book. Kevin's offers a quiz, www.CorpClosetQuiz.com, that helps leaders and businesses assess the influence of their values on how they lead.

For more information about Kevin Jones, Consilium Coaching, or to purchase the book, please visit www.KevWJones.com.



About the Author Kevin Jones:

Kevin Jones, a distinguished graduate of Baylor University, brings a wealth of experience from esteemed organizations like Nortel Networks and Ernst & Young. After retiring from Ernst & Young, Kevin founded Consilium Coaching, a boutique coaching firm catering to LGBTQ professionals and allies. Consilium Coaching addresses the unique challenges faced by the LGBTQ community, fostering inclusivity and driving success. With a background in generating substantial business revenue, Kevin excels in cultivating relationships and expanding revenue streams. As an International Coaching Federation (ICF) certified coach, Kevin combines his relationship-building expertise with a focus on business growth. Together with clients, he identifies challenges, develops actionable plans, sets goals, and establishes sustainable strategies. Kevin's evidence-based coaching style, characterized by curiosity, organization, and consistency, empowers individuals to achieve their professional goals and realize their inspired future.



About Consilium Coaching:

Consilium Coaching is a boutique coaching firm that supports LGBTQ professionals and their allies on their leadership journey. Consilium Coaching helps individuals and organizations navigate the unique challenges and opportunities of the corporate world through personalized coaching programs and consulting services. Consilium Coaching aims to create a more inclusive and equitable business environment by fostering authentic leadership and driving positive change.



