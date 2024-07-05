KFSH&RC Achieves Remarkable 98% Survival Rate in 400 Robotic Cardiac Surgeries

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, July 04, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) has achieved a significant milestone in its Robotic Cardiac Surgery Program, which was initiated in February 2019. Within its first year, the program performed 105 cardiac procedures. As of today, 400 robotic cardiac surgeries have been performed with a remarkable 98% survival rate.

KFSH&RC is leading a healthcare revolution by harnessing robotics to transform patient care and elevate surgical precision. Recognized as one of the top hospitals in robotic surgeries, it has cultivated a robust portfolio of expertise and ground-breaking achievements, solidifying its position on the global stage.



KFSH&RC’s journey in robotic surgery began in 2003. Over the years, with the development of the machine to the fourth generation, the volume has grown significantly in performing robotic surgeries across various specialties, including urology, cardiology, transplant, and general surgeries.

Recognized globally, the program boasts the highest volume of robotic cardiac surgeries outside the USA and ranks in the top five worldwide according to American Global Medical Surgical Robotics (GMSR), a training subsidiary for Da Vinci Robotics. KFSH&RC Robotics Cardiac Program is also acknowledged as the second start-up and leading program for robotic aortic valve replacement (AVR) globally.



Renowned for addressing some of the most complex cases in cardiac surgery, the program includes operations on children under 18, a feat no other hospital in the world performs using robotics. The complexity and excellence of the program are further demonstrated by its handling of high-risk patients, including those with morbid obesity and those requiring redo surgeries. Notably, KFSH&RC performs robotic surgeries on 3-time redo cardiac patients, an accomplishment unmatched by any hospital in the USA.

KFSH&RC has introduced innovative cardiac procedures, such as robotic multi-valve operations and robotic aortic valve replacements, achieving new heights in the field. These advancements in robotic cardiac surgery have significantly improved patient outcomes, reducing blood transfusions, mechanical ventilation time, and length of stay by over 50%, and lowering costs by 40% compared to conventional methods. The program's proctoring and training initiatives in Germany, the USA, and other countries have further enhanced KFSH&RC’s international influence and expertise in robotic cardiac surgery.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 20th globally, in the list of the world’s top 250 Academic Medical Centres for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, it was ranked among the world's best 250 hospitals by Newsweek magazine.

