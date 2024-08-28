KFSHRC Advances Diversity and Inclusion in Medical Education





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSHRC) reaffirms its commitment to inclusivity and diversity in medical education, establishing itself as a leader in creating a learning environment that mirrors the global nature of modern healthcare. Housing professionals from over 77 nationalities, KFSHRC cultivates a vibrant culture of collaboration and knowledge sharing, sparking creativity and innovation essential for excellence in healthcare.

As a hub for knowledge exchange, KFSHRC attracts educators and learners from diverse backgrounds, enriching the educational experience and preparing professionals for a globalized healthcare environment. For instance, KFSHRC Jeddah accommodates a diversified workforce from countries with different professional development and certification traditions by facilitating International Equivalency through accredited certification programs, skills-based courses, and formal university-based courses.

KFSHRC actively engages in cultural exchange initiatives, hosting international delegates and participating in global conferences. Notably, the institution's involvement in the 2023 Association for Health Education in Europe Conference in Glasgow underscores its commitment to global collaboration and the exchange of best practices in healthcare education.

Additionally, through comprehensive orientation programs and wellness activities, KFSHRC ensures trainees feel supported from the start of their residency. By embracing diverse cultural practices and medical approaches, KFSHRC prepares its healthcare professionals to provide high-quality care globally.

By fostering collaboration and mutual respect, KFSHRC ensures its diverse workforce can thrive and innovate, driving its global healthcare and medical education leadership.

It is noteworthy that King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and North Africa and 20th globally in the list of the world's top 250 Academic Medical Centers for the second consecutive year and recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East, according to the 2024 Brand Finance rankings. Additionally, in the same year, Newsweek magazine ranked it among the world's best 250 hospitals.

Media Contact:

Essam AlZahrani

+966 55 525 4429

mediacoverage@kfshrc.edu.sa

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e57c1602-ebc0-4d42-a597-a8a4ab62d4dd