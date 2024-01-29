KFSH&RC-Madinah Receives Prestigious 2023 Press Ganey Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award





RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Jan. 29, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) in Madinah has won the 2023 Human Experience Guardian of Excellence Award by Press Ganey for its exceptional performance in outpatient services throughout the past year. This prestigious recognition honored a distinguished group of healthcare institutions, from approximately 1500 facilities globally, for being amongst the top 5% performers in patient experience in one year.

Through this award, Press Ganey, a leading global organization in measuring and enhancing patient experience, reflects KFSH&RC's commitment to delivering top-tier healthcare solutions and outstanding patient experiences across various healthcare services within an integrated education and research setting.

As a leading institution dedicated to placing the human experience at the core of healthcare, KFSH&RC-Madinah has secured a notable position among the top five percent of accredited healthcare providers, recognized for excellence in patient experience, employee satisfaction, safety, and clinical care quality performance.

Dr. Nizar Khalifa, GM of KFSH&RC-Madinah, stated: "This achievement is the result of our continuous efforts to prioritize patients, foster positive employee experiences, and achieve effective clinical outcomes, emphasizing our commitment to delivering healthcare excellence to the highest standards, prioritizing both our employees and our community alike."

The 2023 Press Ganey Award ceremony is set to be announced later in February. As KFSH&RC celebrates this distinction with its dedicated staff, partners, and the community, it reaffirms its ongoing commitment to adopting an approach that focuses on humanity and a patient-centric mindset, aligning with the healthcare transformation program outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, actively contributing to the realization of a healthier and more vibrant society.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre stands among the global leaders in providing specialized healthcare, driving innovation, and serving as an advanced medical research and education hub. Through strategic partnerships with prominent local, regional, and international institutions, the hospital is dedicated to advancing medical technologies and elevating healthcare standards worldwide.

About King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC)

King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre (KFSH&RC) stands as a leading healthcare institution in the Middle East, envisioned to be the optimal choice for every patient seeking specialized healthcare. The hospital boasts a rich history in treating cancers, cardiovascular diseases, organ transplantation, neurosciences, and genetics.

In 2023, "Brand Finance" ranked King Faisal Specialist Hospital & Research Centre as the top academic medical center in the Middle East and Africa and among the top 20 globally. Additionally, in 2022, it was recognized as one of the leading global healthcare providers by Newsweek magazine.

As part of Saudi Vision 2030, a royal decree was issued on December 21, 2021, to transform the hospital into an independent, non-profit, government-owned entity, paving the way for a comprehensive transformation program to achieve global leadership in healthcare through excellence and innovation.

