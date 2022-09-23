Kia Singapore Launches All-New Niro Hybrid

Packed with improvements, the Kia Niro Hybrid reinforces the brand's commitment to sustainability making it easier for customers to take a small step toward reducing their carbon footprint

SINGAPORE, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cycle & Carriage today unveiled its latest Niro Hybrid, a redesigned version of the original featuring a host of changes in design and materials that make the drive experience more enjoyable and sustainable.

Another milestone in Kia's journey to become a sustainable mobility solutions provider, the new Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) presents several best-in-class offerings, including state-of-the-art Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and a powertrain comprising an electric motor and a 1.6L, four-cylinder engine.

"We are delighted to welcome the second-generation Kia Niro Hybrid to our extensive range. This latest addition reflects Kia's commitment to designing first-class sustainable mobility solutions that provide our customers with amazing driving experiences while caring for the wellbeing of the planet," said Dawn Pan, Director of Multi-Franchise Operations, Cycle & Carriage Singapore.

"The first Niro Hybrid proved to be very popular among customers because it offered them the best of two worlds. I envision this new model to be an even bigger hit because of the improvements to design, drive, connectivity, and safety."

CONNECTIVITY

Those driving the new Niro Hybrid will appreciate the slew of new technologies that make the user experience seamless. The touchscreen size has been bumped up from the 8" in the previous generation to the current 10.25". The intuitive graphics and touch commands displayed also make it easier to operate the car than before.

Dashboard clutter has been reduced by combining multimedia and climate control options on the same touchpad. Users simply need to press the fan/arrow button to switch between the two sets of controls.

Like Kia's other smart cars, the new Niro Hybrid also features the Kia Connect Lite service, giving users the power to control their vehicle remotely, check vehicle status and diagnostics, and book their next maintenance session.

Other quality-of-life additions include a Smart Power Tailgate, USB charging ports for all occupants, and the electric dial Shift By Wire, which replaces the conventional joystick gear.

DESIGN

The visual differences between the latest Niro Hybrid and its predecessor are evident at first sight. The new model exudes a bolder, more futuristic look that stems from its clean character lines and the Aero C-Pillar, a distinctive shape inspired by the 2019 HabaNiro Concept Car that makes the car more aerodynamic and efficient.

On the inside, the first thing that grabs one's attention is the sleek off-center dashboard equipped with the new 10.25" panoramic curved Supervision Cluster display that provides convenient and intuitive access to driving functions, navigation and infotainment options.

Another key difference is the seats. Those in the new Niro Hybrid combine optimal firmness with bolsters and contours to prevent fatigue from long periods of driving. The ventilated and heated seats allow you to indulge in a more comfortable driving experience. Besides being more stylish and comfortable than before, the seats are also slimmer, allowing for more headroom and legroom within the vehicle which are adjustable by the Integrated Memory System.

The upgrades are easy not just on the eyes, but the environment as well. For example, the seats are made of vegan leather from eucalyptus trees, 56% of the headlining is made from recycled plastics, and recycled fibers make up 75% of the multi-use cargo screen. The car's interior door panels are covered with BTX-free paint that do not contain benzene, toluene, and xylene.

DRIVE

The new Niro Hybrid is powered by a 1.6L Smartstream engine that produces a maximum power of 130 PS at 5,500 rpm, offering a smoother ride and better acceleration when compared to the Kappa engine in its predecessor.

Though larger than the first-generation Niro Hybrid, the new model is no less eco-friendly and boasts excellent fuel efficiency, requiring just four liters to travel 100 kilometers.

In terms of emissions, the new Niro Hybrid produces just 91 grams of CO 2 per kilometer and falls under VES Band A2, allowing customers to enjoy the $15,000 rebate.

SAFETY

One of the new offerings that makes the second-generation Niro Hybrid stand out from the competition within its class is its Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), which greatly enhances safety across all aspects of driving.

Among the capabilities of this new system is the Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, which warns drivers of possible collisions with other vehicles, pedestrians, and cyclists. The Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist, which provides a warning whenever it senses a risk of collision with a rear side vehicle.

When cruising on the highway, the Smart Cruise Control function helps relieve some stress on the driver by helping the car maintain distance from the vehicle ahead. Should the vehicle in front come to a stop, the smart system will automatically order the Niro Hybrid to a safe halt.

When placing the vehicle in parking mode, the Rear-Cross Traffic Avoidance Assist warns the driver if a vehicle is approaching when reversing and applies brakes when necessary. The Safe Exit Assist gives an audible warning and prevents any possible collisions with a rear side vehicle when an occupant opens the door to exit the vehicle.

This second-generation crossover comes in eight colours and two specifications – the premium SX line aimed at drivers who demand advanced technological comforts, and the EX line for budget-conscious users more focused on efficiency and spaciousness.

Learn more about the all-new Kia Niro Hybrid at kia.sg/niro. You may download the press images at bit.ly/KiaNirohybrid.

