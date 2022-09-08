Kia Singapore Officially Unveils Kia Connect Lite App, the First in the Segment to Make Smart Connectivity Accessible to All Drivers

This first-in-class app is packed with a slew of smart features including remote control, emergency assist, vehicle maintenance, driving statistics and more, offering drivers greater convenience and an effortless driving experience

SINGAPORE, Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Step into a new dimension where functionality meets digital in this new era with Cycle and Carriage's Kia Connect Lite (KCL) - a one-stop connectivity app set to change the scene in the commercial automotive industry in Singapore.

First in its segment, Kia takes the brand to another level with a unique feature that incorporates smart technology to provide one with a series of functions for a more seamless and elevated ownership experience with just a touch of your finger tip.

"The launch of Kia Connect Lite – a first in this segment – reinforces our commitment towards making smart connectivity accessible to everyone. Designed with a key focus on the new generation of drivers who embrace smart technologies, we are thrilled that the KCL offers drivers with utmost convenience and an elevated driving experience as we continue to innovate," shares Dawn Pan, Director of Multi-Franchise Operations, Cycle & Carriage Singapore.

Kia Connect Lite: A New Dimension of Connectivity

An app that adopts a simple interface for ultimate ease of use, the KCL offers wide-ranging convenience and control. Some key features include Remote Control, Vehicle Status & Diagnostics, Vehicle Maintenance, Emergency Assist, and Driving Statistics and History. These functions were carefully selected and created to meet the needs of the most desired functions of a car owner.

A notable highlight is the climate control function, which allows the car to be cooled to a desired temperature before users get into the driver's seat, which is perfect for combatting the sweltering heat in Singapore.

Apart from offering a comprehensive range of real-time diagnostic data related to vehicle status, including tyre pressure, fuel percentage, mileage, and battery status, the app also allows users to initiate a vehicle health check to detect any vehicle faults for a safer and more seamless drive. If the app detects any faults, users will be notified through the smart messages feature, prompting them to book an appointment through the myC&C app to manage their vehicle maintenance.

Real-time trip logs, driving information, and other information like eco score and speed pattern can also be accessed via the Kia Connect Lite, allowing users to learn more about their driving habits and behaviours over time. This allows users to cater better to their daily schedule and budget expenditure on their car per month. In the months to come, Kia is set to release four new car models – the Niro Hybrid, Niro EV, EV6 and Cerato Smartstream, which will be fully incorporated with the new KCL.

Kia Celebrates the Launch of Kia Connect Lite with Upbeat Tune Created Using Sounds from Kia Vehicles

To celebrate the launch of this one-stop smart connectivity app, Kia has filmed a TV commercial featuring a fleet of Kia vehicles controlled by the KCL to create the iconic tune of 'When The Saints Go Marching In'.

From the subtle clicks from the door locks to the soft whirring hum from the air conditioner as the engine is turned on, and more – the music video perfectly showcases the wonders of this multi-faceted app. Viewers can bob to this upbeat tune as they enjoy this video that embodies the true meaning of Kia Connect Lite – stylish, modern with a touch of simplicity. This TVC will be aired across various TV and radio platforms. Alternatively, watch it on www.youtube.com/KiaSingapore.

Experience the Kia Connect Lite and book a test drive at the Kia Showroom at 239 Alexandra Road. Find out more about the Kia Connect Lite (KCL) at kia.sg/KiaConnectLite.

Download the press materials for Kia Connect Lite at bit.ly/KIAConnectLite

