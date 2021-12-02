Kick off the holiday season with attractive prizes at the HUAWEI AppGallery Festival 4.0

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Huawei Mobile Services (HMS), announced the fourth run of its AppGallery Festival in celebration of the holiday season. To spread the festive joy to more people, AppGallery Festival 4.0 has been extended to two months, kicking off from now to 23 January 2022.



AppGallery Festival 4.0 is kicking off from 1 December 2021 to 23 January 2022. The festival looks to reward users AppGallery users with attractive prizes like Huawei smart devices, coupons and app vouchers.

Available for all AppGallery users in the Philippines, the festival looks to reward users as they participate in the event with attractive prizes like HUAWEI TV Smart Vision S, HUAWEI Nova 9, HUAWEI Matepad 11", HUAWEI Freebuds 4i, HUAWEI Mini Speaker (CM510), AppGallery coupons and more. HMS has also giving away exclusive vouchers from popular brands like FoodPanda, Grab, Lazada, Tinder and Zalora to lucky winners.

Counting down the holidays with AppGallery's Advent Calendars

Throughout the months of December and January, there will be Christmas and New Year-themed advent calendars, bringing users twice the amount of joy and chances to walk away with attractive prizes.

Users are encouraged to perform daily check-ins on the AppGallery Festival 4.0's advent calendar to collect Candy Canes over the campaign period. The Candy Canes act as tokens that users can use to exchange for prizes. Users also stand to receive more Candy Canes with accumulated log-ins, with the rewards increasing from 10 Candy Canes up to a maximum of 50 Candy Canes each day.

Earn additional Candy Cane Tokens with simple tasks on AppGallery

Besides the daily check-in, users can complete additional tasks to earn more Candy Cane tokens to exchange for higher value presents. For instance, by downloading featured apps in AppGallery, users will earn 10 Candy Canes for each download, up to a maximum of 100 Candy Canes a day. They will also receive 150 Candy Canes for every PHP250 spent in-app with a cap of 3,000 Candy Canes. Additionally, users can earn extra 10 Candy Canes each time when share the campaign page with their friends on social media or messaging apps, up to five times daily.

AppGallery is Huawei's official app market preinstalled in Huawei smart devices. Users can explore thoughtfully curated apps from a wide range of categories including games, education, lifestyle, and fashion. More than just a platform to discover their favourite apps, from here, users can also get access to a plethora of exclusive giveaways, rebates, VIP privileges and coupons and can be redeemed at the AppGallery 'Gift Centre'.

Find out more about the AppGallery Festival 4.0 at https://bit.ly/3lliaN0.