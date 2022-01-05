Kick Off the New Year with Jian Xia Qing Yuan R Open Beta Test

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The open beta for Jian Xia Qing Yuan R is out now on iOS and Android.



Jian Xia Qing Yuan R Open Beta Test Begins Today.

This is the retro world of Jian Xia Qing Yuan Online, released in 2003, remastered and ported for mobile. For those who grew up playing the game, they are now able to carry a piece of nostalgia right in their pockets. With the social nature of online games, players can jump right in and connect with a whole community of players either enjoying a blast from the past or learning about this niche genre of Chinese fantasy.

Set in the world of wuxia, where martial artists are divided into various sects to master various forms of secret techniques, cultivate qi, and harness the power of the wuxing elements, it is a game full of rich in depth and storytelling potential.

https://youtu.be/vg_3ub_NKv4

Named as the official brand ambassador of Jian Xia Qing Yuan R, Christopher Lee will be the one to accompany you to explore the world of Swordsman Love, together with his his doppelgänger of a 3D model.

Before coming to Singapore and Malaysia, Jian Xia Qing Yuan R was launched in Vietnam, China, and Taiwan. Among many trendy-style video games, Jian Xia Qing Yuan R has conquered millions of players in those countries with its classic yet signature features. It has been ranked as one of the most favorite MMORPG games in Viet Nam, and one of the best products of VNGGames.

You can download the game at https://jxqy.onelink.me/GAu0/pr. Don't forget to follow its official Facebook fan page https://www.facebook.com/jxqysgmy for more tips and the latest news.