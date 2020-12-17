Kickstart Your New Year and Explore New Experiences this 2021 with these Four Apps from AppGallery Today

MANILA, Philippines, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The happiest New Year always starts with the sharing of food, well-wishes and hearty conversations. However, with the circumstances this year, New Year celebrations will look different. How about exploring new ways to game, connect with friends, or even shop to keep tradition? What you're looking for is just a tap away, especially with Huawei AppGallery's wide plethora of offers.

For starters, here are four apps on AppGallery that you and your loved ones can enjoy over the New Year!

Chums Live

Having the best time of your life during quarantine and you want to share the joy with the world? Fret not – Chums Live allows you to broadcast yourself and share the fun with everyone. Live your life out loud and broadcast on Chums Live this season to bring more joy to the world! You might even become the next social media star and make new friends from around the world!

Basketball Slam

A physical ball game with your team and local rival is probably out of the question for now but are you getting a little short for a full game? Get your fix with Basketball Slam, an arcade-styled, 2v2, full-court mobile basketball game that'll sure to keep you entertained this season. What's even better is that the game is based on local hoops hero and real basketball stars of Philippine Basketball Association so you can duke it out with your favourite basketball athlete on the virtual court!

Wish 1075

With the lockdowns measure in place, we understand that New Year celebration this year can feel a bit lonely and dull without the presence of loved ones. But that does not have to be the case, especially when you can tune in to your favourite hosts on Wish talk about everything under the sun, and jam it out to the latest hits with your family and friends virtually! You can also access their latest musical programming through the dedicated app and listen to your favourite DJs on the go, wherever you are.

Beauty MNL

Ring in the New Year by looking your best! While apparels and accessories play an important part, you cannot forget to neglect your health and skincare routine! Beauty MNL is here to help find new ways to love and take care of yourself with over 45,000 health, beauty, and lifestyle essentials. Shop for everything from snacks to serums, multivitamins to maternal care, and experience superior service: next-day delivery, nationwide free shipping, and a 100% product authenticity guarantee. Explore what makes you feel beautiful today with Beauty MNL.

AppGallery – Top three app marketplaces globally

AppGallery, which is HUAWEI official Android Application store, strives to become an innovative app distribution platform accessible to consumers. It actively seeks out collaborations with top local and global app developers across 18 categories, including Entertainment, Shopping, and more to offer a wide and diverse choice of apps for any occasion.