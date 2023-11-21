Kickstarter Launch: ScavBots Unveils Cutting-Edge Robotic Pool Cleaner for Ultimate Efficiency and Performance

ScavBots introduces the innovative ScavBots Robotic Pool Cleaner, combining lightweight design with powerful cleaning. The smart app allows remote control and real-time monitoring. It maintains pH balance and offers extended battery life for uninterrupted cleaning. A versatile, efficient solution for pool owners.

—

ScavBots, a leading provider of robotic pool cleaning technology, introduces the ScavBots Robotic Pool Cleaner. This cutting-edge pool-cleaning device incorporates innovative features designed to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and ease of use.

At the core of this development is a commitment to addressing the diverse needs of pool owners. The ScavBots robot pool cleaner offers users the flexibility of choosing between corded or cordless operation, catering to a wide range of preferences.

Emphasizing practicality, the pool cleaner boasts a lightweight design, weighing approximately six and a half kilograms (13.3 pounds). This ensures easy maneuverability and control, adapting to pools of varying sizes.

Key Features:

- Patented flow channel design

- Improved power management technology

- Corded or cordless operation

- Lightweight and easily maneuverable

Operational Efficiency:

The ScavBots Robotic Pool Cleaner demonstrates exceptional cleaning power with a 1200pa suction capacity and a 4800GPH flow rate, ensuring a consistently clean swimming experience.

Smart Integration:

Through the ScavBots smart app, pool owners can remotely control their cleaner, select cleaning areas, and monitor battery levels in real-time. This technological integration reflects ScavoBots' commitment to hassle-free pool maintenance.

Innovative Sensors:

The cleaner integrates a real-time pH sensor, alerting owners to maintain optimal water balance—crucial for both cleanliness and swimmer health. With an 8Ah battery for prolonged, uninterrupted operation, this cleaner ensures a pristine pool environment without the need for frequent recharging.

Global Compatibility:

Compatible with electrical systems operating within the range of 100-240V, the ScavBots Robotic Pool Cleaner offers global adaptability, complemented by a 24 V output.

Corporate Vision:

ScavBots remains dedicated to innovation and global servicing, aiming to improve the lives of pool owners worldwide. This commitment is evident in the continuous production of state-of-the-art technologies that guarantee hassle-free and time-saving maintenance services.

Contact Info:

Name: ZHENGMEI LAI

Email: Send Email

Organization: Scavbots

Website: https://prelaunch.scavbots.com/



Release ID: 89113677

If you encounter any issues, discrepancies, or concerns regarding the content provided in this press release, or if there is a need for a press release takedown, we urge you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our expert team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours – ensuring swift resolution of identified issues or offering guidance on removal procedures. Delivering accurate and reliable information is fundamental to our mission.