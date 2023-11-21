business

Kickstarter Launch: ScavBots Unveils Cutting-Edge Robotic Pool Cleaner for Ultimate Efficiency and Performance

PUBLISHED ONNovember 21, 2023 7:00 AM

ScavBots introduces the innovative ScavBots Robotic Pool Cleaner, combining lightweight design with powerful cleaning. The smart app allows remote control and real-time monitoring. It maintains pH balance and offers extended battery life for uninterrupted cleaning. A versatile, efficient solution for pool owners.

Lai Chi Kok, Kowloon, Hong Kong - November 21, 2023

ScavBots, a leading provider of robotic pool cleaning technology, introduces the ScavBots Robotic Pool Cleaner. This cutting-edge pool-cleaning device incorporates innovative features designed to enhance efficiency, effectiveness, and ease of use.

At the core of this development is a commitment to addressing the diverse needs of pool owners. The ScavBots robot pool cleaner offers users the flexibility of choosing between corded or cordless operation, catering to a wide range of preferences.

Emphasizing practicality, the pool cleaner boasts a lightweight design, weighing approximately six and a half kilograms (13.3 pounds). This ensures easy maneuverability and control, adapting to pools of varying sizes.

Key Features:

- Patented flow channel design

- Improved power management technology

- Corded or cordless operation

- Lightweight and easily maneuverable

Operational Efficiency:

The ScavBots Robotic Pool Cleaner demonstrates exceptional cleaning power with a 1200pa suction capacity and a 4800GPH flow rate, ensuring a consistently clean swimming experience.

Smart Integration:

Through the ScavBots smart app, pool owners can remotely control their cleaner, select cleaning areas, and monitor battery levels in real-time. This technological integration reflects ScavoBots' commitment to hassle-free pool maintenance.

Innovative Sensors:

The cleaner integrates a real-time pH sensor, alerting owners to maintain optimal water balance—crucial for both cleanliness and swimmer health. With an 8Ah battery for prolonged, uninterrupted operation, this cleaner ensures a pristine pool environment without the need for frequent recharging.

Global Compatibility:

Compatible with electrical systems operating within the range of 100-240V, the ScavBots Robotic Pool Cleaner offers global adaptability, complemented by a 24 V output.

Corporate Vision:

ScavBots remains dedicated to innovation and global servicing, aiming to improve the lives of pool owners worldwide. This commitment is evident in the continuous production of state-of-the-art technologies that guarantee hassle-free and time-saving maintenance services.

