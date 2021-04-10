Kids Protective Swimwear – Skin Cancer Prevention Announced by Infinium Life

Tenue de Soleil, a children’s protective swimwear line created by a board-certified dermatologist, has been launched on Kickstarter announced by Infinium Life. The brand’s UPF 50+ fabric blocks 98% of harmful UVA and UVB.

Designed by board-certified dermatologist and skin cancer expert Dr. Daniel Kadouch, the practical swimwear products are produced using UPF 50+ fabric.

More information can be found at https://tenue-de-soleil-sustainable.kckb.st/backerstoday-oqb

Tenue de Soleil’s premium-quality, full-coverage swimwear line allows children to safely play in the sun without increasing their risk of skin cancer later in life.

While most parents rely on sunscreen to protect their children from harmful UV rays, the substance must be generously applied every two hours and after every swim to be fully effective. In addition, many chemicals found within sunscreen can be damaging to the ocean’s marine life.

The use of Tenue de Soleil’s UV-protective swimwear can cut down average sunscreen consumption by up to 80%, allowing parents to save both time and money.

In addition, the brand’s sustainable UPF 50+ material blocks 98% of cancer-causing UVA and UVB.

Available for children ages 6 months to 12 years, the company’s gender-neutral swimwear designs are durable enough to be passed down and reused for many summers. Parents can choose between onesies, shorts, and tops in a variety of colors and sizes.

To protect the environment, Tenue de Soleil’s stylish yet functional pieces are produced from high-quality ECONYL regenerated nylon and delivered in plastic-free packaging.

The company also supports Under The Same Sun, a Canadian and US charitable organization dedicated to helping individuals with albinism in Africa overcome discrimination.

The Tenue de Soleil SS21 summer collection is exclusively available on Kickstarter. Last year, the brand’s protective swimwear was successfully worn by over 200 children.

The company’s founders hope to receive enough pledges to spread their message of sun safety to families worldwide.

A spokesperson for the company said: “Whether that’s building sandcastles, exploring rock pools or splashing around in the water, Tenue de Soleil swimwear lets kids be kids so parents can focus on enjoying the moment, all the while knowing their little ones are fully protected from the sun.”

Interested parties can find additional details at https://tenue-de-soleil-sustainable.kckb.st/backerstoday-oqb

