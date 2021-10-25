Kikitrade & Animoca Brands deepen Strategic Partnership to Bridge CeFi and GameFi Universe

Two companies will collaborate to implement blockchain gamer education initiatives and to drive the development of GameFi and NFT market

Animoca Brands initiates a deeper collaboration with Kikitrade to accelerate the mass adoption of Game-Fi and NFTs.

Animoca Brands has increased its stake in Kikitrade and is now the second-largest shareholder.

With Animoca Brands' engagement, Kikitrade will be well positioned to navigate the GameFi ecosystem and attract the fast-growing number of GameFi users worldwide.

HONG KONG, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Social investment platform Kikitrade today announced that Animoca Brands has increased its shareholding in Kikitrade to become the second-largest shareholder following Kikitrade's plan to widen its participation in the decentralized blockchain gaming (GameFi) and non-fungible token (NFT) market.



The recent upsurge in GameFi, also known as play-to-earn (P2E) games, has dominated the blockchain market over the past several quarters. Blockchain games like Axie Infinity, NBA Top Shot and The Sandbox have quickly become killer applications of blockchain technology with powerful adoption. Kikitrade's superior in-app community provides a comprehensive platform for GameFi players, investors and traders to connect, while also serving as a bridge between GameFi and the centralized finance (CeFi) world.

"We are excited to deepen our partnership with Kikitrade, and we see this collaboration as a significant step toward the open metaverse," commented Yat Siu, the Executive Chairman and Co-founder of Animoca Brands. "Together with Kikitrade, we aim to further develop GameFi player education and build an accessible GameFi ecosystem for beginners."

Through this cooperation, both Kikitrade and Animoca Brands will promote newly launched and upcoming GameFi projects by providing comprehensive financial infrastructure to a mass audience and incubating. Kikitrade will establish GameFi Studio in the near future to accelerate the development of GameFi and NFT market.

Sean Tao, Co-founder and CEO of Kikitrade, said, "The Kikitrade and Animoca Brands partnership is a turning point for enabling mass adoption of GameFi. With its social capabilities, Kikitrade will create an educational platform that connects GameFi players and CeFi users - on one hand streamlining GameFi players' ability to monetize their gaming experience, while on the other hand introducing CeFi users to the GameFi ecosystem."

About Kikitrade

Kikitrade is an all-in-one crypto investment platform that allows beginners to purchase and manage digital assets at ease, with a minimum investment amount of just US$1. The company was incubated by Everest Ventures Group (EVG) in 2020, a digital assets company that has participated in many renowned blockchain projects. Kikitrade strives to be the most secure and user-friendly gateway for millennials and first-time investors to start their crypto investments.

About Animoca Brands

Animoca Brands, ranked in the Financial Times list of High Growth Companies Asia-Pacific 2021 , is a leader in digital entertainment, blockchain, and gamification. Animoca Brands develops and publishes a broad portfolio of products including the REVV token and SAND token ; original games including The Sandbox, Crazy Kings, and Crazy Defense Heroes; and products utilizing popular intellectual properties including Formula 1®, Marvel, WWE, Power Rangers, MotoGP™, and Doraemon. Animoca Brands' portfolio of blockchain investments includes over 100 of the most promising NFT-related companies and projects. For more information visit www.animocabrands.com or follow on Twitter or Facebook .

