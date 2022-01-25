KILDE, a Singaporean regulated platform for alternative investments, hits US$830K (S$1.12M) total funding with pre-Seed round

Latest US$350K round will be used to pursue strategy of becoming supermarket for alternative investments in Southeast Asia

SINGAPORE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KILDE , an investment platform regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), has closed a pre-Seed funding round of US$350,000 (S$470,000) bringing its total funding to date to US$830,000 (S$1.12 million). The company has experienced rapid 10x growth in the last quarter of 2021. KILDE's platform is used by credit funds, family offices, and high net worth individuals to discover and invest in high-yield income-generating assets.



The KILDE team. From left to right: Aleksandra Yurchenko, Oleg Kryukovskiy, Gustavo Leal, Radek Jezbera. Image Source: Arteculate

The bridge round was completed by a group of serial angel investors including Murat Abdrakhmanov, Adil Nurgozhin, and Olzhas Zhiyenkulov. The proceeds from the new funding round will be used to pursue KILDE's strategy of becoming a supermarket for alternative investments in Southeast Asia and beyond. Specifically, KILDE will focus on introducing new investment products providing hands-off regular income to customers.

Radek Jezbera, Co-founder of KILDE, said: "In 2022, we continue to see large potential in investments to consumer and SME loans through the best lending firms. On top of that we will be launching a new product for our customers to benefit from high yields on digital assets without being exposed to the volatility of digital currencies."

Adil Nurgozhin, Co-founder of UMAY Angels Network, said: "I was impressed with the team's focused dedication to a very clearly identified niche, which turned out to have great potential in different ways and markets. It's all about execution now, as I believe KILDE has a value-driven product with clear demand not only in the Southeast Asia region but also all across Eurasia."

Olzhas Zhiyenkulov, Founder of Tesla Capital and CEO of Paladigm Capital, said: "Financial inclusion is one of the key investment themes for my venture portfolio and platforms like KILDE will play an increasing role in promoting it by creating liquidity in the alternative assets space. With its current focus on private debt for lending companies and buy now pay later (BNPL) players, KILDE provides fund managers like me with an appealing option for short duration debt investment, the market for which has become increasingly difficult to navigate throughout the pandemic. I am excited to be on board."

Alternative assets have recently become accessible to regular investors through private tech-enabled market platforms like KILDE. The platforms provide a superior customer experience while offering higher returns with loweresser volatility. Certain alternative assets better target environmental and sustainability goals by enabling access to credit and supporting specific green and socially inclusive projects. UThe ultra-wealthy families had about 50% of their assets invested in alternatives, according to research prepared by KKR , more than 3x as much as mass affluent investors and 10x as much as retail investors.

Amongst KILDE's previous investors are Purple Ventures, a European private venture capital fund investing smart seed money into early-stage fintech startups with a proven business model expanding their business globally. Dubai Fintech Ventures, a joint venture between Visa, Mashreq Bank, and DIFC. KILDE is a member of Hub71, a global tech ecosystem in the heart of Abu Dhabi, enabling startups to grow and graduate from Startupbootcamp Fintech Dubai, and a member firm at HGX, a private exchange formed by an alliance of leading capital market intermediaries to facilitate cross-border issuance and trading of securities.

A media kit is available here .

About KILDE

KILDE is a platform for alternative investments licensed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Nowadays, attractive regular income investments are reserved for professional investors. Individual investors are left with meagre returns that are not enough to cover inflation. KILDE is here to change that. KILDE brings high-yield and low-risk regular income to people like you and us. Your investment goes to leading consumer and lending firms. In return, they use your funds to give sustainable loans to underbanked consumers and SMEs. To find out more, please visit: https://landing.kilde.sg/

