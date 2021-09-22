Kimihiko Matsubara Selected as General Manager of YES Japan

FREMONT, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced that Kimihiko Matsubara has joined its senior management team and will lead its sales efforts in the Japan market, supporting the rapidly evolving semiconductor and advanced organic substrate market segments in the region.

"We welcome Matsubara-san warmly to the YES senior team. His proven management and relationship-building skills, strong record of sales growth, and deep knowledge of the country's precision machinery and semiconductor industries will be highly valuable to YES as we build our local presence in Japan," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES.

Kimihiko Matsubara started his career with process equipment manufacturer Hakuto, spending three decades there in positions of increasing managerial responsibility. He subsequently held business development and senior sales management roles at TASMIT (a subsidiary of Toray, specializing in semiconductor inspection and metrology) and Faro Japan, a maker of 3D metrology and visualization systems. He earned his bachelor's degree in Mathematics from Meijo University in Nagoya, Japan.

