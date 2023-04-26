Kinder Delice Family Pack Goes Green with New Recyclable Paper Wrapper Available across the GCC

The new Kinder Delice family pack wrapping paper is now both recyclable and biodegradable.

Kinder Delice – a delicious cake bar – recently unveiled its new sustainable packaging for its family pack in the region

As the launch coincided with Earth Day 2023, the brand organized a tree planting activity in the UAE

The initiative was also created in line with the vision of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, as 2023 was declared the ‘Year of Sustainability’

As part of its mission to help build a more sustainable future, Kinder Delice – a unique recipe made of a soft spongy cake with a delicious heart of milk, all covered by a crunchy cocoa coating, in a single wrapped portion – has just introduced a new paper packaging for its family pack across the GCC. The new Kinder Delice family pack wrapping paper is now both recyclable and biodegradable. To help mark the launch – which took place in the lead-up to Earth Day 2023 – the brand organized a tree planting activity in the UAE, in partnership with local communities. The initiative was created in accordance with the vision of UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nayhan, as 2023 was declared the ‘Year of Sustainability’.



The activity shed light on the Kinder Delice family pack’s new sustainable packaging, with the dedicated slogan “What may seem little to us means a lot to nature. RECYCLE! In addition to celebrating the new family pack wrapper, participants – including school students, prominent UAE-based influencers, Badr Al Chammari, and Mashael Shihhi as well as Kinder employees – were able to honor Earth Day 2023 by planting Ghaf trees, considered the national tree of the UAE.



The activation reflects Kinder’s commitment to further progressing towards its sustainability goals.



“At Ferrero, we are always exploring ways to minimize our environmental impact and promote sustainable practices throughout our operations,” said Didier Laffineur, Regional Managing Director – Ferrero Gulf. “We believe that every business has a responsibility to prioritize environmental stewardship”.



About Kinder:



Kinder® originated in the heart of Italy in the town of Alba in 1968. The loved chocolate brand is a part of Ferrero group, currently sold in 170 countries, offering a wide range of chocolate products such as Kinder Joy, Kinder Bueno, and Kinder Seasonal. Kinder® managed to establish its place in homes around the globe and continue to celebrate the simple joys of childhood with a warm and creamy flavor. Visit www.kinder.com for more about the brand, its mission, and the variety of products available in each market.



