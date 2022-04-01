KINDNESS IS THE ONLY WAY TO WIN SAYS GLOBAL CORPORATE KINDNESS LEADER

Kindness is non-negotiable in today's unsettled world say Anna Sheppard ahead of Corporate

SYDNEY, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "If it is Kind, do it, if it is Unkind, don't," according to global Corporate Kindness leader ahead of the Australian Corporate Kindness Awards and Conference (April 1, Sydney) which will encourage Aussie corporate leaders to build businesses that are as much about kindness as they are about commercial success.

"As the world battles floods, COVID-19, displacement and disconnection, the relentless assault on our mental wellbeing is causing not only pain but disruption to all aspects of our lives," says Anna Sheppard, kindness visionary and CEO of Bambuddha Group.

"The Great Resignation is with us globally and a sign that people are restless and dissatisfied. Much of that comes down to a lack of kindness and empathy in business," declares Sheppard, the fearless leader of the world's trailblazing Bambuddha Group which is dedicated to equipping corporate leaders globally with the tools to lead with kindness, whilst still achieving business objectives.

Bambuddha Corporate Kindness Conference & Awards will play host to some of the world's greatest leaders as speakers, renowned for kindness, reconciliation and inclusivity.

Christo Brand, author of Mandela. My Prisoner, My Friend, and jailer and confidante of the late President Nelson Mandela, joins as keynote speaker. He will share his experience of caretaking one of the greatest leaders in modern history during his 27 years in jail and the journey to become one of the late President's greatest confidantes and closest friends

"Brand's remarkable story is an inspiration to us all and confirms our ability to evolve to kinder, better human beings, no matter how deep seated our differences," says Sheppard.

"Bambuddha's purpose reflects these principles with a commitment to coach corporate leaders to infuse kindness as a mandatory value in all they do for their employees, stakeholders and the planet," says Sheppard

Sheppard says she was inspired to launch Bambuddha by her own life challenges which saw her realising at a young age that kindness is the key to success in this world. Her motto in life is "If you work as hard as you do kind, success is inevitable." Sheppard was nominated as finalist in the 2021 Telstra Best of Business for Accelerating Women Category.

Dedicated to nurturing leaders who are passionate about making positive social impact, Bambuddha Group advocates for the importance of spreading kindness to build better businesses and cultivate better work environments, as well as being kind to the planet in line with the UN's sustainability goals.

About the Corporate Kindness Awards:

The Corporate Kindness Awards were created to honour those in their community who foster ethical change and sustainability. The award appreciates leaders and businesses who are working kind and are on the forefront of innovation and CSR in one of four categories: People and Culture, Community, Environment and Customers. Each award category is judged by a panel of kind industry experts who judge based on the key ideas of originality, impact and kindness factor.

About Bambuddha:

Bambuddha Group is a social enterprise providing professional coaching, education and corporate programs for leaders committed to creating social impact in business. Programs provide access to a Corporate Kindness Curriculum that offers industry-leading coaches, executive education, and many resources to embed sustainable change and kinder practices for people, customers, community and environment. We believe kindness is the solution to understanding and embedding ESG priorities.

