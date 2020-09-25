Kinesio Tape for dogs? You betcha! GlobeNewswire September 24, 2020

Albuquerque, New Mexico, USA, Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You may have heard about Kinesio Taping on people, from elite athletes to medical patients. Maybe you know about someone who uses Kinesio Equine Taping on a horse.

Now there is a Kinesio Tape specially designed and formulated for your furry friend.

Kinesio Tape for Canine is designed to produce its therapeutic benefit through the dog’s hair follicles, without the need for shaving. To achieve this Kinesio designed a unique tape. The canine-specific attributes of this tape and taping patterns address a dog’s physiology. Kinesio Tape for Canine can be used on its own or with complimentary therapies to assist in rehabilitation or to address postural changes or musculoskeletal issues.

The process and application of tape on dogs involves no discomfort and has no inhibiting effect on movement or natural exuberance, as can be seen on a video “commercial” posted on YouTube (see referenced link).

The pioneering inventor and innovator of the practice of elastic therapeutic taping Dr. Kenzo Kase® invented the tape more than 40 years ago and continues to find more frontiers of healing – canine taping is just the latest. “Most of us at Kinesio are dog owners or dog lovers.” said Kinesio Vice President Elisa Kase, “As users and beneficiaries of taping on ourselves, we wondered how this might also benefit our canine friends and have been thrilled to discover and develop an entire methodology that can produce sometimes dramatically positive outcomes.”

As with all Kinesio tapes, the material is breathable, contains no medicine, and uses only hypoallergenic dyes. Kinesio Tape for Canine uses 100% cotton fabric and 100% medical grade adhesive. Once applied the tape can remain on the dogs 24 hours a day from 2-5 days.

Kinesio canine care is also integrated with a companion book and an innovative online workshop. This joins equine care and various specialties of human care. The book and the Kinesio Canine Tape is now available globally through Kinesio’s network of International Distribution Partners in more than 40 countries.

###

About Kinesio Holding Corporation: Kinesio Holding Corporation is a U.S. based manufacturer of unique therapeutic tapes that are sold all over the world. The Kinesio Taping® Method is designed to facilitate the body’s natural healing process while allowing support and stability to muscles and joints without restricting the body’s range of motion. Course and training offerings have been extended in 2020 beyond published books and in person courses to include a new series of On Demand Classes and Webinars accessible from the kiniotaping.com webinar portal (see link).

Attachments