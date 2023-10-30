King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre Celebrates the Success of Treating 100 Patients with Lymphocytic Leukemia Using CAR T-Cells

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a new step that offers cancer patients a glimmer of hope and a lifeline, the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) celebrated its success in treating the 100th patient with lymphoid leukemia using Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-cell (CAR T-cell) therapy. This aligns with KFSH&RC’s vision to be the optimal choice for specialized healthcare.



CAR T-cell therapy is an innovative treatment that enhances the ability of T-cells to recognize and destroy cancer cells after genetic modification in the laboratory to improve their targeting ability. This approach overcomes the challenge of distinguishing between cancer and normal cells, offering a promising method for treating lymphoid leukemia.

KFSH&RC emphasized that this innovative technology provides hope for patients with resistant leukemia and lymphoid tumors, especially those not effectively treatable with traditional methods.

As a strategic healthcare partner, KFSH&RC is sharing information about CAR T-cell therapy, its positive impact on healthcare improvement, and various healthcare solutions and innovations during the Global Health Exhibition taking place in Riyadh from October 29th to 31st.

KFSH&RC Hospital explained that this advanced therapy consists of four stages: extracting blood from the patient to obtain specific cells, then genetically modifying them in the lab for 3-4 weeks.

Shortly before CAR T-cell therapy, the patient receives a low dose of chemotherapy to enhance its effectiveness and the body's ability to fight cancer. Afterward, CAR T-cells are infused into the patient's arm, which is closely monitored for four weeks to ensure the body's adaptation.

The application of this advanced treatment in the Kingdom represents a qualitative addition to specialized medical care, reducing the financial, social, and health burdens of sending such cases abroad, aligning with Saudi Vision 2030 and its healthcare objectives.

King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre is globally recognized for offering this advanced form of treatment, thanks to its comprehensive therapeutic program featuring highly skilled medical, nursing, pharmaceutical, laboratory, and social specialists supported by an integrated infrastructure.

KFSH&RC is a global leader in specialized healthcare, innovation, advanced research, and medical education. It aims to develop medical technologies and elevate the standard of healthcare worldwide through partnerships with leading local, regional, and international institutions in clinical, research, and educational fields.

