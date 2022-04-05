KingKho Mini Storage Wins Awards For 'Vietnam's Independent Store Of The Year' And 'Vietnam's Creative & Effective Marketing'

Image: https://kingkho.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/11/cho-thue-kho-land_1_sq.jpg

HANOI, Vietnam, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In its first-ever Annual Awards Ceremony on March 30, 2022, the official trade organization Self Storage Association Asia (SSAA) announced KingKho as the winner of the highly coveted awards of 'Independent Store Of The Year in Vietnam' and 'Creative & Effective Marketing in Vietnam' awards.

Interested parties can read more about the event and the winners at https://selfstorageasia.org/self-storage-asia-award

These two rewards recognize KingKho's success in pioneering the self storage industry in Vietnam, and its positive impact on the local communities it serves.

The company launched in 2018 and since then has seen substantial growth: +800 customers from +10 countries have since then chosen KingKho as their storage partner of choice. Individuals, as well as business customers, can rent individually-lockable storage units by the week, housed in KingKho's clean, secure and well-lit storage facility in Hadong/Hanoi.

Lorenz Wagener, Co-Founder and MD, explains that "winning these two awards means the world to us, because the team invested considerable effort. We kept our heads down and kept on building during challenging times. I'd like to really thank the entire team!".

Lien Nguyen, KingKho's General Manager, adds that "the concept of mini storage is getting more and more popular in Vietnam, demonstrated by the fact that the great majority of our customers are Vietnamese. Only 10% are expats or foreign entities."

The winners were curated by a panel of self-storage industry-experts, such as Rennie Schafer, CEO of the UK's Self Storage Association, Tokuo Yoshida, Executive Director of Japan's Rental Storage Association, Hubin Song, MD of Crane Capital, Paul Fahey, Director of Easy Box, Keiri Custodio, MD of Fremont Realty Capital.

Full details about KingKho Mini Storage service can be found at

https://www.kingkho.com

About KingKho:

KingKho is an internationally managed self storage company based in Hanoi/Vietnam, offering personal and business customers individually lockable storage units, housed in a clean, well-lit, access-controlled and 24/7 accessible self-storage facility. Small to large-sized storage units can be rented on a weekly basis.