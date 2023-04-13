The Kingmaker: Interview with Producer Timmy Liang

Timmy and his team at White Elephant Studio help Chinese fashion brands expand globally.

—

Timmy (Xi) Liang, the Producer at White Elephant Studio, is a serial entrepreneur in fashion and beauty production, who’s been named as one of the “AACYF - Top 30 under 30” list in 2019 (AACYF, “All American Chinese Youth federation”; category: fashion and media). With 5 years of production experience, Timmy Liang has recently been known for the overseas production for Florasis, one of the top 3 Chinese beauty brands known for Eastern aesthetic element transformation. Before this, as early as 2019, Timmy has already produced for the world-renowned supermodel Liu Wen’s Puma look, China’s first-ever Victoria’s Secret model who’s ranked 1 among Chinese models by Forbes. Timmy’s production work has been featured in fashion media such as Harper's Bazaar, ELLE China, COSMO, Esquire, and Dazed China. In addition to Florasis, brands he has collaborated with include Farfetch, Estee Lauder, Urban Outfitters, Ascis, Fenty, Nike, Pony, Harbin Beer, and Mishan. The blended visual experience comes from Timmy’s artistic taste and management techniques with engineering thinking, delivering ongoing marvels for Chinese brands and beauties in a cross-cultural setting.

Timmy’s recent production for Florasis shows Chinese brands’ growing demands for overseas expansion post-COVID, where a producer’s understanding of Chinese elements and team principles, and American production processes are equally important. The story of Florasis’s “Impression of Dai Collection” expresses the Chinese Dai people’s cultural elements of peacock and rainforest colors in its latest makeup products, bringing users to experience the hidden beauty of the unique ethnic group living Yun’nan, generally known as the wonderland in the south of China. To expand the impacts of the Dai Collection’s storyline, Timmy has led its overseas KOL (Key Opinion Leader, or Influencer) co-production and social media promotions in North America, traveling frequently between New York and Los Angeles. One of the star KOLs introduced by Timmy is Lotstar, one of the tier-1 celebrities’ favorite makeup artists with 200K+ followers on Instagram. With Timmy’s craftsmanship and versatility in fashion photography and ad production, the Dai Collection’s social media campaign went quite a big hit, reaching 1M+ views within the 1st week among all platforms in North America. This successful production for Florasis has further proved Timmy’s understanding of Chinese consumer brands’ needs and distinguished execution of overseas production.

Timmy’s fashion photography production has also received applauds for his work for the Chinese celebrity Feifei Sun on Harper's Bazaar China and the flagship store lookbook for the design Xue Gao. During a photography production for the Chinese model, Feifei Sun, the VIP guest at global fashion weeks and high luxury brands, Timmy brought his unique perspectives of balancing boldness and elegance, blending with naturalism’s soft touch to redefine Asian aesthetics. His team-building tactics and clear instructions throughout the processes of color, light, and production also ensured smooth execution of this high-level photo shoot. In another lookbook production project for the LVMH Prize and “Forbes 30 Asia” recipient, fashion designer Snow (Xue) Gao, Timmy magically finished the production within a day. The lookbook was exclusively used for the brand’s flagship store, in which high-standard visual effects and project management are both indispensable. The reason behind Timmy’s effective production leadership comes from his mindsets of both arts and engineering. With a graduate degree from Savannah and an engineering undergraduate degree from China’s top 10 universities known for information technology, he has managed to integrate the use of both emotion and ration, the interpersonal and technical, the vivid mix of colors and lights and the prudent finishing touches of all details.

With China’s opening up after the COVID lockdown, Timmy predicts that there will be more Chinese consumer brands interested in collaboration and localization in the global market, where Timmy hopes to serve as the bridge of fashion and beauty industries’ communications between US and China. Regarding industry transformation, he observes the reducing client requests of merely production, but the combined service of production and promotion, where studios like his White Elephant that have exclusive IP and distributional resources can be of more value to client needs. Increasingly, clients also demand the content to be more interactive, from print, video to short video, and even to adapt new tech scopes and amplify audio-visual senses. A man behind the lenses, producer Timmy Liang will bring more brands to realize aesthetical pursuits and production agility in the global arena.

