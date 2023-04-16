Kings Counsel & Trust Family Office Announces Virtual Rededication Celebration

KCTFO to Host Virtual Rededication Celebration: Reinforcing Their Mission and Vision for Social Impact Ventures and Strategic Philanthropy.

Kings Counsel & Trust Family Office (KCTFO) is proud to announce its virtual Rededication Celebration on Friday, May 26th, 3:00-5:00 pm ET. The organization is taking the opportunity to honor the spirit of Pentecost by reaffirming its commitment to promoting social impact ventures with kindness and compassion at the forefront of its mission. KCTFO's vision is to be a Kingdom social enterprise dedicated to sharing the Good News and helping others to fulfill God's will. The organization's mission is to syndicate such ventures whose priorities and practices are to pray, prepare, participate, partner, and prosper together. Over time, members and power partners from around the globe have come to treat each other like family. KCTFO is inviting its members and the general public to participate at https://eb4.us/KCT-Rededication.



Under the leadership of founder and managing director Dale Hewett Collier, KCTFO has long been known for its strategic philanthropy and innovative approach to wealth creation. As a "financial futurist," Collier has always had the foresight to enact a new global system of wealth creation, especially in times of crisis. As a cashflow and for-benefit organization architect, Collier has consistently raised the bar of "banking on yourself" to include higher standards for a higher purpose. He aims to forever break the generational curse of bondage, scarcity, and poverty mindsets by counseling clients on an alternative to traditional financial literacy.



"We are excited to launch our renewed dedication and commitment to our mission and vision at this virtual rededication celebration," said Collier. "We continue to believe our focus on social impact ventures and Kingdom social enterprise enables us to make an even greater impact in the world."



KCTFO is more than just a family office; it is an intentional cooperative community covestment model in which cash is merely one of many meta-currencies of value exchange. The organization's team of experts helps clients manage their wealth effectively while ensuring that their values and vision are aligned with their financial goals. They believe affluence is no longer reserved for the financial elite; everyone has an equal participation opportunity.



"Our members have come to see us as a family office and a ministry where they can grow and thrive together. We are excited to take this community to the next level with the rededication to our mission and vision,” said Collier



The virtual rededication celebration allows members and supporters to learn more about KCTFO's mission and vision and celebrate some of the organization's achievements to date.



"We invite everyone to join us for this auspicious event," said Collier. "Whether you are a member, supporter, or simply curious about what we do, we welcome you to be a part of our community and our mission to impact the world.”



To learn more about Kings Counsel & Trust Family Office and to RSVP for the virtual Rededication Celebration, visit https://eb4.us/KCT-Rededication



About Kings Counsel & Trust Family Office:



Founded in 2005, Kings Counsel & Trust Family Office (KCTFO) is a trusted name in alternative wealth stewardship. KCTFO is an intentional cooperative community investment model in which cash is merely one of many meta-currencies of value exchange. They offer a range of comprehensive trust and fiduciary services, including Wealth Counsel, Family Governance, Charity & Philanthropy, and Legacy & Succession. KCTFO's mission is to syndicate ventures that bring people together with passion and purpose whose priorities and practices are to pray, prepare, participate, partner, and prosper together. Its vision is to be a Kingdom social enterprise dedicated to sharing the Good News and helping others to fulfill God's will, to give away what they cannot keep, and to gain what they cannot lose.



