USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 performance

Portable durability

TAIPEI, Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announced the launch of XS2000, a pocket-sized portable SSD utilizing USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 speeds to deliver next-gen performance in a compact, external on-the-go drive to keep up with users' storage demands. XS2000 connects with USB Type-C®[1] and can be easily used with mainstream devices on the market. On top of content creation and business usages, it can also be used as extended storage for PS5.



Kingston Announces Pocket-Sized XS2000 Portable SSD

XS2000 delivers lightning-fast transfer speeds up to 2,000MB/s[2] giving users enhanced productivity with little interruption. XS2000 offers remarkable performance and capacities up to 2TB[3] to offload and edit high-res images, 8K videos and large documents in a flash, transferring up to 400 HD photos per second, or taking less than 30 seconds to transfer a 1-hour 4K video, making any location an instant studio workspace. The drive connects with USB Type-C® allowing content creators to easily store and access their files anywhere on a PC or mobile device. At nearly half the size of a typical portable SSD, XS2000 includes a removable ruggedized sleeve and IP55-rating[4] to withstand water and dust, making it the perfect companion for on-location adventures whether you go from work to play to passion projects.

"XS2000 is purpose-built with the ultimate combination of high performance and high capacity to keep up with the content demands of consumers around the world," said Kingston. "Plus the compact size, similar to a key fob, and added durability make this the ideal drive to keep productivity flowing for the everyday content creator to prosumer and corporate professional."

XS2000 is available in capacities 500GB to 2TB and is backed by a limited five-year warranty[5] with free technical support. For more information visit kingston.com .

XS2000 Portable SSD Features and Specifications:

USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Performance: Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s [2] .

Industry-leading read/write speeds up to 2,000MB/s . High-speed Capacities: Up to 2TB [3] to support high resolution images, 8K videos, and large documents.

Up to 2TB to support high resolution images, videos, and large documents. Built for Durability: Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant [4] and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve.

Tested to be water resistant, dust resistant and shockproof with an included rubber sleeve. Pocket-sized Portability: Small, lightweight form factor for easy, on-the-go storage.

Small, lightweight form factor for easy, on-the-go storage. Interface: USB 3.2 Gen 2x2

USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Speed 1 : Up to 2,000MB/s read, 2,000MB/s write

Up to 2,000MB/s read, 2,000MB/s write Capacities 2 : 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

500GB, 1TB, 2TB Dimensions: 69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm

69.54 x 32.58 x 13.5mm Weight: 28.9g

28.9g Casing Material: Metal + Plastic

Metal + Plastic Operating temperature: 0~40 degrees Celsius

Storage temperature: -20~85 degrees Celsius

Warranty/Support [5] : Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support Compatible with: Windows® 10, 8.1, Mac OS (v.10.14.x +), Linux (v. 2.6.x +), Chrome OS™

Compatibility Table

USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 Windows® 10 ✓ Windows 8.1 ✓ Mac OS (v. 10.14.x +) ✓ Linux (v. 2.6.x +) ✓ Chrome OS™ ✓

XS2000 Portable SSD Part Number Capacity SXS2000/500G 500GB SXS2000/1000G 1TB SXS2000/2000G 2TB

[1] USB Type-C® and USB-C® are registered trademarks of USB Implementers Forum. [2] Speed may vary due to host hardware, software and usage. [3] Some of the listed capacity on a flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston's Flash Memory Guide. [4] IEC/EN 60529 IP55 certified to withstand water flow and limited dust contact. Must be clean and dry before use. [5] Limited warranty based on 5 years or "SSD Life Remaining" which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager. A new, unused product will show a wear indicator value of one hundred (100), whereas a product that has reached its endurance limit of program erase cycles will show a wear indicator value of one (1). See Kingston.com/wa for details.

About Kingston Technology

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world's largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. IronKey is a registered trademark of Kingston Digital, Inc. Kingston FURY and the Kingston FURY logo are trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation. All rights reserved. All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

