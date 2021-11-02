Kingston FURY™ Beast DDR5: Aggressive Starting Speeds at 4800MHz, Intel® XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified, Qualified by World's Leading Motherboard Manufacturers

Kingston FURY Renegade SSD: Cutting-Edge PCIe Gen 4x4 NVMe Performance, Optimized for Gaming Applications and Intense Usage

TAIPEI, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To kickstart a new gaming chapter, Kingston FURY, a division of Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, revealed today the launches of its pathbreaking and advanced DDR5 and SSD product lineups. Users can combine both the Kingston FURY memory line and the Kingston FURY Renegade SSD for the ultimate team to help keep them at the top of their game.



Kingston FURY Unleashes Its New DDR5 and PCIe 4.0 NVMe Performance SSD Lineups for Gamers and Enthusiasts.

Starting with the Kingston FURY™ Beast DDR5. With superior speed advancements, Plug N Play at 4800MHz[1], double the banks from 16 to 32 and double the burst length from 8 to 16, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is ideal for gamers and enthusiasts seeking greater performance from their next-gen platforms. Kingston also announced Kingston FURY Renegade SSD, its next generation PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drive for gamers, enthusiasts, and high-power users. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD delivers cutting-edge performance in high capacities using the latest Gen 4x4 controller and 3D TLC NAND.

Pushing Limits with DDR5 Performance

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 arrives in sync with the launch of the Intel® Z690 Chipset and 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors (code-named "Alder Lake-S"). This marks the first platform to utilize the new memory standard, bringing the performance and data integrity advancements of DDR5 to a global audience.

Taking speed, capacity, and reliability even further, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 delivers an arsenal of enhanced features like on-die ECC (ODECC) for improved stability at extreme speeds, dual 32-bit subchannels for increased efficiency, and on-module power management integrated circuit (PMIC) to provide juice where it's needed most. When gaming at the most extreme settings, live streaming at 4K+ or pushing large animation and 3D rendering, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is the level-up needed while seamlessly linking style and performance.

Additionally, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is Intel XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified, meaning users can expect an easy, stable, and certified overclock experience. Plus, new features allow for the creation of unique gaming experiences with two customizable profiles for speeds and timings.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 is available in 16GB single modules and kits of 2, at speeds of 4800MHz and 5200MHz. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.

"We're excited that DDR5 is finally here and that our offering is from the Kingston FURY line; ready for gamers and enthusiasts alike," said Kingston. "We're proud that users can build with confidence knowing Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 has been tested and approved by MSI®, ASUS®, ASRock®, and Gigabyte™, the world's leading motherboard manufacturers[2]. To offer a comprehensive product roadmap under Kingston FURY, we are also thrilled to introduce the Kingston FURY Renegade SSD, pushing limits of PCIe Gen4 technology to equip users with the high-performance storage required to elevate their gaming setup and experience as a whole."

Kingston FURY Renegade SSD For Gamers, Enthusiasts and High-power Users

By maximizing the available bandwidth of PCIe 4.0, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD achieves speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write3 and up to 1,000,000 IOPS3to deliver amazing consistency for an exceptional gaming experience. The drive is optimized to reduce game and application load times, stream and capture with ease and give your system an overall boost in responsiveness. Available in high capacities up to 4TB, users can store an extensive library of their favorite games and media and still have space for the latest titles. In addition to formidable speeds and massive capacity options, Kingston FURY Renegade SSD combines a slim M.2 form factor and an advanced low profile, graphene aluminum heat spreader to keep your drive cool during intense usage and bring superior performance to the tightest of spaces in gaming PC's and laptops.

Kingston FURY Renegade SSD is currently available in 500GB, 1TB, 2TB and 4TB capacities. Kingston FURY Renegade SSD is backed by a limited five-year warranty6 and free technical support.

Both Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 and Kingston FURY Renegade SSD will be available for purchase starting from mid-to late November, based on the delivery dates of each distributor. Please refer to Kingston Facebook Page for more information.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Part Number Capacity KF548C38BB-16 16GB 4800MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Single Module KF548C38BBK2-32 32GB 4800MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Kit of 2 KF552C40BB-16 16GB 5200MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Single Module KF552C40BBK2-32 32GB 5200MHz Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Kit of 2

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 Features and Specifications :

Greater starting speed performance: With an aggressive starting speed at 4800MHz, DDR5 is 50% faster than DDR4.

With an aggressive starting speed at 4800MHz, DDR5 is 50% faster than DDR4. Improved stability for overclocking: On-die ECC (ODECC) helps maintain data integrity to sustain the ultimate performance while you push the limits!

On-die ECC (ODECC) helps maintain data integrity to sustain the ultimate performance while you push the limits! Increased efficiency: Boosted by double the banks and burst length and two independent 32-bit subchannels, DDR5's exceptional handling of data shines with the latest games, programs and demanding applications.

Boosted by double the banks and burst length and two independent 32-bit subchannels, DDR5's exceptional handling of data shines with the latest games, programs and demanding applications. Intel ® XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified: Advanced pre-optimized timings, speed and voltage for overclocking performance and save new user-customizable profiles utilizing a programmable PMIC.

Advanced pre-optimized timings, speed and voltage for overclocking performance and save new user-customizable profiles utilizing a programmable PMIC. Qualified by the world's leading motherboard manufacturers [2] : Tested and approved so you can build and upgrade with confidence on your preferred motherboard.

Tested and approved so you can build and upgrade with confidence on your preferred motherboard. Low-profile heat spreader: Newly designed heat spreader combines bold styling and prodigious cooling functionality.

Capacities:

o Singles – 16GB

o Kits of 2 – 32GB

o – 16GB o – 32GB Frequencies : 4800MHz, 5200MHz

4800MHz, 5200MHz Latencies: CL38, CL40

CL38, CL40 Voltage: 1.1V, 1.25V

1.1V, 1.25V Operating Temperature: 0°C-85°C

0°C-85°C Dimensions: 133.35 mm x 34.9 mm x 6.62 mm

[1] Kingston FURYTM Plug N Play memory will run in DDR5 systems up to the speed allowed by the manufacturer's system BIOS. PnP cannot increase the system memory speed faster than is allowed by the manufacturer's BIOS. Kingston FURY Plug N Play DDR5 products support XMP 3.0 specifications so overclocking can also be achieved by enabling the built-in XMP Profile. [2] Featured on the Qualified Vendor Lists (QVL) of the world's leading motherboard manufacturers.

Kingston FURY Renegade SSD Part Number Capacity SFYRS/500G 500GB Kingston FURY Renegade SSD SFYRS/1000G 1TB Kingston FURY Renegade SSD SFYRD/2000G 2TB Kingston FURY Renegade SSD SFYRD/4000G 4TB Kingston FURY Renegade SSD

Kingston FURY Renegade PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD Features and Specifications :

Level up with PCIe 4.0 NVMe : Dominate with cutting-edge Gen 4x4 intense speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/s [1] read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS [1] performance.

: Dominate with cutting-edge Gen 4x4 intense speeds up to 7,300/7,000MB/s read/write and up to 1,000,000 IOPS performance. Maximize your motherboard: Powerful slim M.2 form factor to enhance your gaming rig and laptop.

Powerful slim M.2 form factor to enhance your gaming rig and laptop. More space to play: Get all the latest titles and DLC available. Performance with high capacities up to 4TB [2] to store your favorite games and media.

Get all the latest titles and DLC available. Performance with high capacities up to 4TB to store your favorite games and media. Low profile graphene aluminum heat spreader: Advanced thermal dissipation keeps your drive cool during intense usage. Brings higher performance to the tightest of spaces in gaming laptops and motherboards.

Advanced thermal dissipation keeps your drive cool during intense usage. Brings higher performance to the tightest of spaces in gaming laptops and motherboards. Form Factor: M.2 2280

M.2 2280 Interface: PCIe 4.0 NVMe

PCIe 4.0 NVMe Capacities [2] : 500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB

500GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB Controller: Phison E18

Phison E18 NAND: 3D TLC

3D TLC Sequential Read/Write:

o 500GB – 7,300/3,900MB/s

o 1TB – 7,300/6,000MB/s

o 2TB – 7,300/7,000MB/s

o 4TB – 7,300/7,000MB/s

o 7,300/3,900MB/s o 7,300/6,000MB/s o 7,300/7,000MB/s o 7,300/7,000MB/s Random 4K Read/Write [1] :

o 500GB – up to 450,000/900,000 IOPS

o 1TB – up to 900,000/1,000,000 IOPS

o 2TB – up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS

o 4TB – up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS

o up to 450,000/900,000 IOPS o up to 900,000/1,000,000 IOPS o up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS o up to 1,000,000/1,000,000 IOPS Total Bytes Written (TBW) [3] :

o 500GB – 500TBW

o 1TB – 1.0PBW

o 2TB – 2.0PBW

o 4TB – 4.0PBW

o 500TBW o 1.0PBW o 2.0PBW o 4.0PBW Power Consumption:

o 500GB – 5mW Idle / 0.34mW Avg / 2.7W (MAX) Read / 4.1W (MAX) Write

o 1TB – 5mW Idle / 0.33mW Avg / 2.8W (MAX) Read / 6.3W (MAX) Write

o 2TB – 5mW Idle / 0.36mW Avg / 2.8W (MAX) Read / 9.9W (MAX) Write

o 4TB – 5mW Idle / 0.36mW Avg / 2.7W (MAX) Read / 10.2W (MAX) Write

o 5mW Idle / 0.34mW Avg / 2.7W (MAX) Read / 4.1W (MAX) Write o 5mW Idle / 0.33mW Avg / 2.8W (MAX) Read / 6.3W (MAX) Write o 5mW Idle / 0.36mW Avg / 2.8W (MAX) Read / 9.9W (MAX) Write o 5mW Idle / 0.36mW Avg / 2.7W (MAX) Read / 10.2W (MAX) Write Storage Temperature: -40°C~85°C

-40°C~85°C Operating Temperature: 0°C~70°C

0°C~70°C Dimensions:

o 500GB-1TB – 80mm x 22mm x 2.21mm

o 2TB-4TB – 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm

o – 80mm x 22mm x 2.21mm o – 80mm x 22mm x 3.5mm Weight:

o 500GB-1TB – 7g

o 2TB-4TB – 9.7g

o – 7g o – 9.7g Vibration Operating: 2.17G Peak (7-800Hz)

2.17G Peak (7-800Hz) Vibration Non-operating: 20G Peak (20-1000Hz)

20G Peak (20-1000Hz) MTBF: 1,800,000 hours

1,800,000 hours Warranty/Support [4] : Limited 5-year warranty with free technical support

This SSD is designed for use in desktop and notebook computer workloads and is not intended for server environments.

[1] Based on "out-of-box performance" using a PCIe 4.0 motherboard. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, and usage. [2] Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston's Flash memory guide at kingston.com/flashguide. [3] Total Bytes Written (TBW) is derived from the JEDEC Client Workload (JESD219A). [4] Limited warranty based on 5 years or "Percentage Used" which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager (Kingston.com/SSDManager). For NVMe SSDs, a new unused product will show a Percentage Used value of 0, whereas a product that reaches its warranty limit will show a Percentage Used value of greater than or equal to one hundred (100). See Kingston.com/wa for details.

