Gen 3.0 x 4 NVMe PCIe SSD

Ideal for Laptops & Small Form Factor PCs; High Performance, High Capacities

SEOUL, South Korea, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kingston Technology, a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, today announces the launch of the NV1 NVMe™ PCIe SSD. With efficient performance in a single-sided M.2 design, NV1 is the ideal entry-level drive for first-time NVMe users with laptops and small form factor PCs.



Kingston Launches NV1 NVMe PCIe SSD in Korea

NV1 is a substantial storage solution with capacities up to 2TB. It features read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s[1], respectively, thus delivering 3x the performance of a SATA-based SSD. NV1 uses less power, emits less heat and has quicker load times making it ideal for users who appreciate responsiveness and ultra-fast data access but have systems with limited space. NV1 is available in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB capacities[2] and is backed by a limited three-year warranty[4], free tech support and legendary Kingston reliability.

"Kingston is pleased to announce the next entry-level offering in its NVMe PCIe SSD product family to meet the needs of new and existing users," said Kingston. "Whether users are upgrading a system or planning a new build, NV1 is designed for speed and dependability at an affordable price."

In 2020, Kingston shipped over 20M SSDs globally, according to analyst firm Forward Insights. As one of the largest SSD suppliers in the world. The recent launch further shows Kingston's commitment to creating the industry's most thoroughly tested and complete range of SSD solutions, for first-time users to prosumers to data center customers. For more information visit kingston.com.

NV1 Features and Specifications :

NVMe PCIe Performance : NV1 offers read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s [1] (all capacities).

: NV1 offers read/write speeds up to 2,100/1,700MB/s (all capacities). Ideal for systems with limited space : Easily integrate into designs with M.2 connectors. Perfect for thin laptops and small form factor PCs.

: Easily integrate into designs with M.2 connectors. Perfect for thin laptops and small form factor PCs. Multiple Capacities [2] : Available in a range of capacities up to 2TB to meet your data storage requirements.

: Available in a range of capacities up to 2TB to meet your data storage requirements. Form Factor : M.2 2280

: M.2 2280 Interface : NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes

: NVMe PCIe Gen 3.0 x 4 Lanes Capacities [2] : 500GB, 1TB, 2TB

: 500GB, 1TB, 2TB Endurance [3] :

500GB – 120TBW



1000GB – 240TBW



2000GB – 480TBW

Power Consumption:

500GB: 5mW Idle / 205mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write



1000GB: 5mW Idle / 220mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write



2000GB: 5mW Idle / 340mW Avg / 1.1W (MAX) Read / 3.3W (MAX) Write

Storage Temperature : -4 0 ~85 degree Celsius

: -4 ~85 Operating Temperature : 0 ~70 degree Celsius

: ~70 Dimensions : 22mm x 80mm x 2.1mm

: 22mm x 80mm x 2.1mm Weight : 7g (All capacities)

: 7g (All capacities) Vibration Operating : 2.17G (7-800Hz)

: 2.17G (7-800Hz) Vibration Non-operating : 20G (20-1000Hz)

: 20G (20-1000Hz) Warranty/Support [4] : Limited 3-year warranty with free technical support

NV1 Part Numbers Part Number Capacity MSRP SNVS/500G 500GB KRW 69,700 SNVS/1000G 1TB KRW 127,000

The SSD is designed for use in desktop and notebook computer workloads and is not intended for Server environments.

[1] Based on "out-of-box performance" using a PCIe 3.0 motherboard. Speed may vary due to host hardware, software, and usage. [2] Some of the listed capacity on a Flash storage device is used for formatting and other functions and thus is not available for data storage. As such, the actual available capacity for data storage is less than what is listed on the products. For more information, go to Kingston's Flash Memory Guide at kingston.com/flashguide [3] Total Bytes Written (TBW) is derived from the JEDEC Client Workload (JESD219A). [4] Limited warranty based on 3 years or "Percentage Used" which can be found using the Kingston SSD Manager (Kingston.com/SSDManager). For NVMe SSDs, a new unused product will show a Percentage Used value of 0, whereas a product that reaches its warranty limit will show a Percentage Used value of greater than or equal to one hundred (100). See Kingston.com/wa for detail.

About Kingston Technology

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world's largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

