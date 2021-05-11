Kingston sets to inspire people with the power of memories and its new ''Kingston Is With You'' campaign

Campaign kicks off with the premiere of brand-new micro-film, Memories Empower, limited-edition giftbox and "7-Day Memory Challenge" to invite Kingston users to relive their most precious memories

TAIPEI, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Accelerating the vision of preserving memories with its memory and storage products, Kingston Technology, a world leader of memory products and technology solutions, today announced its "Kingston Is With You" campaign. With the new brand positioning message, "Kingston Is With You," Kingston aims to bring alive the invincible impact of memories in our lives and emphasizes that memories not only exist in the past, but can also be the driving force that motivates one to move forward in life.



Kingston launches its ‘‘Kingston Is With You’’ campaign

A series of "Kingston Is With You" themed online and offline activities begin today, kicking off with the premiere of the micro-film, Memories Empower, which unveils a self-recovery journey through memories. In addition, Kingston specially designed a limited-edition gift box that connects memories with the five senses. The gift box comes with "7-Day Memory Challenge" cards, assigning 7 mini-tasks to recipients, helping them relive their most precious moments and provide a chance to win heartwarming gifts. Retail channels will also run promotional activities for customers to preserve their meaningful moments and experience the strength in memory with Kingston's products.

Kevin Wu, Sales/Marketing and Business Development Vice President of APAC region, Kingston, said, "Kingston has always been a leader in enabling people to preserve their memories through our most reliable and high-performing memory and storage solutions products for business, creative and daily settings. We staunchly believe in the power of memories and its unlimited impact. During these times, we want to bring inspiration and strength to people with a promise that 'Kingston Is With You.' We strive to stand alongside all our customers, to celebrate cherished moments and be there with them during tough times. We would also like to express our deepest admiration and respect, and pay homage to those who show courage, resilience and strength during these testing times."

Brand New Micro-film Brings Memories From the Past to Future

Kingston believes that video is one of the best ways to tell a story. The previously released A Memory to Remember Trilogy micro-film series centered around the significance of past memories and has touched the hearts of millions. This year, to show how "Kingston Is With You," Kingston has brought back celebrated advertising director Lo Ging-zim to direct its latest micro-film. Mr. Lo also directed Kingston's three previous micro-films.

While the A Memory to Remember Trilogy micro-film series focused on the memorable past, Memories Empower expands time and space to the present and future. The story depicts a young girl's encounters after an abrupt change in life and exploring the theme that memories not only connect people to their past, but it also provides the courage to continue moving forward. Kingston invites viewers to embark on this journey of self-recovery through this micro-film.

Experience the Power of Memories with Kingston's Limited-edition Giftbox

Extending its credo of Memories Empower further, Kingston has specially designed a limited-edition memory gift box that stimulates the five senses: sight, touch, taste, hearing and smell. Cards for each day of the 7 memory-related challenges, along with a Kingston x CSD face mask are included in the gift box, encouraging people to revisit small but treasured moments and rediscover the happiness of little things in life.

From May 14-18, Kingston will recruit its users to participate in the 7-Day Memory Challenge. Participants selected will be announced on Kingston's Facebook Fan Page on May 20. Those who share their challenges online will have a chance to win an iPhone 12 and other exciting gifts. Please visit Kingston's Facebook for more information.

"Kingston Is With You" Promotion will start from now to May 31. Customer will get the chance to win up to $500 voucher with any purchase of eligible Kingston SSD or HyperX RAM.

From cherishing memorable moments of the past to continuing the journey forward, Kingston Is With You.

Kingston Is With You Campaign Site: http://kings.tn/PR_KingstonIsWithYou

Watch the Memories Empower micro-film here: https://youtu.be/JeHRCuy_Lo0

About Kingston Technology

From big data, to laptops and PCs, to IoT-based devices like smart and wearable technology, to design-in and contract manufacturing, Kingston helps deliver the solutions used to live, work and play. The world's largest PC makers and cloud-hosting companies depend on Kingston for their manufacturing needs, and our passion fuels the technology the world uses every day. We strive beyond our products to see the bigger picture, to meet the needs of our customers and offer solutions that make a difference. To learn more about how Kingston Is With You, visit Kingston.com.

