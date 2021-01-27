Kingston x CSD Reveals APAC Top 10 heartwarming face mask designs

Over 3,100 entries received across all APAC regions for Kingston x CSD APAC Mask Design Competition as artists induce positivity through mask des igns, share compelling life stories and reflections on 2020

Vote online now for the favourite finalist and decide who the winner will be

TAIPEI, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing with the credo of preserving memories, Kingston Technology, a world leader of memory products and technology solutions, today announced the top 10 finalists of the Kingston x CSD APAC Mask Design Competition. Centered around the theme of 'There's Strength in Memory,' Kingston partnered with CSD, a leading brand of face masks, to call upon all creative minds to unleash the power of memories. The initiative received an overwhelming response of over 3,100 entries from design enthusiasts across all APAC regions.



The contestants comprised of APAC's top artists and designers from various fields. ranging from product, textile, visual and multi-media designers, to illustrators, art students and professors. Their design submissions spanned a wide canvas that encapsulated their memories, concepts regarding people's interaction, compelling and memorable life events and reflections on 2020. The judges also discovered ongoing themes of design that centered around family bonds, appreciation of nature and intimate childhood memories: Lilo Jong from Malaysia portrayed the strong bond she has with her family, while Wu Bo Yi from Taiwan found inspiration from a childhood snack; Tsuyoshi Artman, from Japan, depicted the beauty of nature to highlight the act of breathing. Despite submissions from artists with diverse backgrounds, one thing that united the contestants was the effort to represent positivity in the lives of people across regions, thus, unleashing the power of memories.

Commenting on the outstanding response, Kevin Wu, sales/marketing and business development Vice President of APAC region, Kingston, said, "Our memories are the most precious assets in our lives and we at Kingston have always strived to help our customers preserve their memories in the best way possible with our products and campaigns. Our unique partnership with CSD for the Kingston x CSD APAC Mask Design Competition, has helped us in our journey of bringing people closer with their most profound memories. We are overwhelmed to see so many contestants finding and sharing strength in their memories; their designs therefore embody deeper emotions that range from pleasant to more challenging times that they've encountered. Through this campaign, we are humbled to have been an intrinsic part of our contestants' life-altering as well as inspiring moments."

Commenting on the stellar designs, Jonathan Chang, COO of CSD, said, "Over the past few years, CSD has redefined the concept of the face mask by infusing fashion elements into it. It is exhilarating to also see such innovation from the contestants. Not only have they evolved face mask into an individual canvas, but also redefined memories into a fashion statement with their brushstroke. I'm thrilled that our creative alliance with Kingston has pushed the boundaries and reinvented the notion of memory and face masks into a new form of art."

The top 10 designs were selected from over 3,100 entries, with 5 designs each under the two different judging criteria; the "3-Colors" group emphasized on creative patterns consist of only three colors, whereas the "Unlimited Colors" group stressed on how well contestants play with their colors.

The "3-Colors" Finalists:

Perfect Imperfections, Aljohn M. Matias (Philippines)

Siamese Fighting Fish, Waraporn Mamee (Thailand)

Lips & Water Chestnut, Wu Bo Yi (Taiwan)

Doodling Paper, Nguyen Dang Binh (Vietnam)

Sparkling Lenses, Rishabh Raj (India)



The"Unlimited Colors" Finalists:

Love Memories Forever, Lilo Jong (Malaysia)

Construct X Deconstruction, Brenca Sun (Taiwan)

Summer memories in the wonder garden, Hsu, Hsing-Chen (Taiwan)

Breath of Energy, Tsuyoshi Artman (Japan)

Monster Nation, Yman.S (Malaysia)

People can now vote for their favorite designs and determine who will be the winner of the competition. Online voting starts January 27, 2021 and will end on February 7, 2021. For winner announcement for the fan-favorite awards and more details please refer to: http://kings.tn/Mask_Design_Finalists

Watch the top 10 finalists video in the pinned post here. Comment and share the video and other related social posts on Kingston's social channels for a chance to win the exclusive Memory Box with facemasks of the top 10 designs!

Kingston and the Kingston logo are registered trademarks of Kingston Technology Corporation.

