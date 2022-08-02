Kira Pharmaceuticals Appoints Angela Yan as President of China and Asia Development and Operations

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SUZHOU, China, Aug. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kira Pharmaceuticals, a global clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering transformational complement therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced the appointment of Angela (Hui) Yan as President of China and Asia Development and Operations. In this role, Ms. Yan will lead Kira's China division, overseeing clinical development execution and strategy as well as operational excellence for China and Asia.



Angela Yan: President of China and Asia Development and Operations of Kira Pharmaceuticals

"We are excited to welcome a leader of Angela's caliber to oversee our China and Asia business," said Frederick Beddingfield, MD, PhD, CEO of Kira Pharmaceuticals. "With extensive experience spearheading business development and operations, Angela's background and talents will support Kira's efforts as we work to translate our deep understanding of the complement system to deliver transformative treatments for patients."

Ms. Yan joins Kira after over four years at Clinical CRO dMED-Clinipace, where she held a number of senior leadership positions including China President and Chief Operating Officer. She took full business responsibility in China and led operations and development efforts, building business management systems to increase operational efficiency and achieve sustainable growth. Prior to these roles, Ms. Yan served as Senior Director for R&D and Regulatory at R&D based Pharmaceutical Association Committee (RDPAC) in China, leading and engaging China R&D and Regulatory policy sharing to promote an innovation ecosystem and quality improvement, and supporting China to join ICH and becoming a member of ICH management committee. She also held several critical positions in global pharmaceutical companies including serving as the Regulatory Head for Asia Pacific, Millennium (Takeda Oncology) Asia Development Center, Regulatory Head for BMS China, and Regulatory Head of GSK China.

"I am eager to join this world-class team of seasoned business strategists and drug developers," said Ms. Yan. "With Phase 2 trials about to begin for the lead asset, KP104, across multiple indications, it is an incredibly exciting time for the company, and I look forward to taking part in this effort."

Ms. Yan started her career as a neurologist in Beijing Tian Tan Hospital, after receiving her MD from Capital Medical University in Beijing. She also holds an EMBA from the Sino-Europe International Business School.

About Kira Pharmaceuticals

Kira Pharmaceuticals is a global clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering transformational complement therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases. Enabled by its LOGIC platform, the company has developed a pipeline of nine (9) novel assets spanning targets across the complement cascade. Kira is committed to advancing life-changing therapies that will transform the lives of patients globally with complement-driven diseases. Kira Pharmaceuticals is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts with additional offices in Suzhou and Shanghai, China. More information on Kira can be found at www.kirapharma.com and on LinkedIn.