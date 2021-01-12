Kira Pharmaceuticals to Present at the 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. and SUZHOU, China, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kira Pharmaceuticals, a global biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of complement-targeted therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases, today announced that Frederick Beddingfield, Chief Executive Officer of Kira Pharmaceuticals, will present at the Virtual 39th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:35 AM ET.

The presentation will be accessible via a live webcast at:

https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare21/sessions/35931-kira-pharmaceuticals/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true

Audio of the presentation will also be posted to the Kira Pharmaceuticals website (www.kirapharma.com) for up to 30 days following the meeting.

Last week, Kira announced the company completed a $53.5 million Series B+ financing to advance its LOGIC discovery platform and a pipeline of complement-targeted therapies. Kira also announced plans to file three investigational new drug applications over the next 18 months. The company's most advanced program, P014, is a first-in-class biologic molecule with a unique mechanism of action designed to inhibit both upstream and downstream complement targets.

About Kira Pharmaceuticals

Kira Pharmaceuticals is a biotechnology company developing complement-targeted therapies to treat immune-mediated diseases. Enabled by its LOGIC drug discovery platform, the company is committed to advancing first-in-class and best-in-class therapies to transform the lives of patients with complement-driven diseases. With offices in Cambridge, Massachusetts and an R&D center in Suzhou, China, Kira Pharmaceuticals is committed to establishing a global footprint and advancing life-changing therapies to patients around the world.

