Kirirom Group (vKirirom Pte., Ltd.) ranked in "Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM Asia Pacific 2020" for 4 consecutive years

SINGAPORE, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kirirom Group, which is engaged in the startup studio business including Kirirom Institute of Technology in Cambodia, vKirirom Pte., Ltd. (Headquarters: Singapore, Representative Director: Takeshi Izuka) is pleased to announce that we have been ranked 338th out of 500 companies in "Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM Asia Pacific 2020" and ranked in for the fourth consecutive year since 2017.

About Deloitte Technology Fast 500TM Asia Pacific 2020

Deloitte Technology Fast 500 Asia Pacific is a program implemented by DTTL in three regions around the world (North America, Europe and Asia Pacific), and the Asia Pacific region will celebrate its 19th anniversary this year. Based on applications from companies included in the TMT industry, both listed and unlisted companies from Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, India, South Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, and Japan, the past three fiscal years The top 500 companies with the highest growth rate based on New Zealand's revenue (sales) are ranked, and they serve as an important benchmark for understanding the growth potential and success of companies in the TMT industry.

About Kirirom Group

Kirirom Group is a group of seven companies headquartered in Singapore and based in Cambodia and Japan. We are developing our projects such as the ecotourism development projects in Kirirom National Park, Cambodia, Kirirom Pine Resort (plateau glamping resort), Kirirom Institute of Technology (university that fosters global leaders in the 4th industrial revolution era), Kirirom Incubation Center and also an IT business called A2A Digital.

Kirirom Group's vision is to become the world's No.1 platform for creating many startups from developing countries and empowering people. Going forward, Kirirom Group will continue to aim for high business growth by providing educational opportunities, living environments, leisure facilities, working places, and entrepreneurial opportunities for children and the elderly to participate in, to people all over the world, including Japan and Cambodia.

