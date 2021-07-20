HONG KONG, July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) and Kirloskar, India's leading multi-engineering conglomerate, are entering their 13th consecutive year of partnership around the continued success of CNN's 'Going Green' to engage audiences around the world in a more sustainable future.



Kirloskar and CNN continue their partnership in the 13th year with a strong focus on green innovations

This long-standing partnership is focused on Kirloskar being the exclusive sponsor of 'Going Green' as part of a long-term campaign designed at reaching global audiences, particularly business decision-makers. Over the years the campaign has reached influential audiences across the globe including 500millon+ environmentally conscious viewers and over 250million business decision-makers to raise worldwide awareness around green innovations.

The 2021 advertising campaign includes Kirloskar's sponsorship of upcoming 'Going Green' shows and a range of digital content focused on the green agenda. The two 30-minute 'Going Green' episodes will air on CNN International in July and November, exploring green technology solutions for a sustainable future along with additional content across TV, digital and social platforms. Content across all platforms is focused on topics that pose ecological challenges and bring into focus innovators that are curating solutions to mitigate them.

Rob Bradley, Senior Vice President, CNN International Commercial, said "It is incredibly positive to see many large companies embrace sustainability and the future of our planet in both their business operations and their external messaging. In this context, we must admire a partner such as Kirloskar for their long-term commitment to this topic that impacts every one of us. We have long been proud of the stories told as part of CNN's Going Green programming, and I am equally proud of our continued relationship with Kirloskar as exclusive sponsor of this important part of CNN's output."

Madhav Chandrachud, President, Kirloskar Proprietary Limited, said ''Kirloskar strongly supports sustainable initiatives that help create an eco-conscious lifestyle. Our engineering solutions help create products that foster an environment of green living among our consumers. Partnering with CNN, a global media leader that upholds the same values as Kirloskar, is a demonstration of our commitment to drive home this objective and be aligned with compelling stories that enable people to visualize the sustainability revolution."

About CNN International Commercial

CNN International Commercial (CNNIC) is responsible for the business operations of CNN's properties outside of the United States. All commercial activities for brands such as CNN International, CNN en Español, CNN Arabic, CNN Style, CNN Business and Great Big Story are aligned within the division. This encompasses the advertising sales, sponsorship partnerships, commercial content development, content sales, brand licensing, distribution and out-of-home operations, business development and marketing for the world's leading international news provider. CNNIC is a recognised industry leader in international advertising sales and its use of award-winning commercial content, produced through its Create unit and driven by its advanced data usage and digital capabilities, has resulted in strong and enduring partnerships with many of the world's most recognised brands. Its Content Sales and Licensing unit has relationships with more than 1,000 affiliates ranging from licensing the CNN brand through to content supply contracts as well as offering consultancy services. CNNIC has offices across the world, with key hubs in London, Hong Kong and Miami. For more information visit http://commercial.cnn.com

About Kirloskar

India's first iron plough from the Kirloskar Group, not only became an instrument of wealth for the entire society but also kick started an industrial revolution in India. Today, building on its core engineering strength, the group's scope of operations spans across a gamut of industrial equipment ranging from Pumps, Eco-friendly Diesel Engines and Silent generating sets, Air & CNG Compressors, Air-conditioning and Refrigeration Equipment, Engine & Transmission castings and Group Captive Solar Farms. With a century old expertise, Kirloskar strives to bring about a positive transformation and smiles in the lives of its customers across the globe. For more information visit http://kirloskar.com/