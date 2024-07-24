KIS Academics Launches Initiative to Support Singaporean Students in Australia

KIS Academics has introduced a comprehensive initiative to support Singaporean students studying in Australia by providing resources and guidance for navigating cultural differences.

KIS Academics announces the launch of a new initiative designed to support Singaporean students studying in Australia. This initiative provides comprehensive resources to assist students in adapting to their new environment and navigating cultural differences.

The initiative offers detailed guidance on communication styles, social etiquette, and norms to help students integrate smoothly into Australian academic and social settings. Resources are provided to aid in developing strong time-management skills and taking advantage of study groups, tutoring centres, and office hours with professors.

Additionally, the initiative addresses the differences in lifestyle and leisure activities, encouraging students to explore outdoor attractions and join clubs or groups to experience Australian leisure activities. Guidance on food and dining experiences is also included, recommending exploration of local markets and supermarkets for fresh ingredients and trying Australian specialties.

Respect for Indigenous culture is emphasized, with recommendations for students to learn about and respect Indigenous cultures by participating in cultural events and visiting museums or galleries showcasing Indigenous art and history.

KIS Academics remains committed to supporting Singaporean students in Australia by providing the necessary resources and guidance to ensure a rewarding study abroad experience.

