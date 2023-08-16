Kitchen Innovation Reimagined: Introducing TidyBoard V2 for Effortless Meal Prep

Live on Kickstarter, TidyBoard V2 is an Evolution in Meal Prep.

TidyBoard, a leading innovator in kitchen organization and meal preparation solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest product, TidyBoard V2. The company is currently live on global platform Kickstarter and a breakout crowdfunding success story having raised nearly $300k already.

Building upon the success of its predecessor which sold over 60,000 units, TidyBoard V2 represents an unparalleled evolution in the way individuals approach meal prep and cooking. With an emphasis on efficiency, convenience, and sustainability, TidyBoard V2 is poised to become an essential tool for modern households seeking to streamline their meal preparation processes.

“We started prototyping in 2014 after we found cooking fresh food was a cluster in our small apartment in San Francisco. Mainly it was the scraps that were constantly cluttering our cutting board that pushed us over the edge,” says co-founder Matthew Charles on the inspiration behind the project. “Once we realized we could nest containers into each other we saw we could organize the whole process at a single location. And then we said why not add strainers to this process too! We want to continue to add quality products to our offerings and build a brand that helps people eat healthy meals at home.”

TidyBoard V2 transforms from a sleek cutting board to a meal prep machine. It’s compact and sturdy when you just need a cutting board and opens up to reveal a world of possibilities, allowing users to organize ingredients on the fly for baking, storing, or straining. Boasting a modular design with an array of 3 container sizes, 2 strainer sizes, and all-new stainless steel baking trays ready to go from prep to the oven— TidyBoard V2 equips users with unparalleled convenience. Its patented design offers the freedom of working off the edge of the counter or conveniently over the sink. No more countertops cluttered with scrap bowls and storage containers; home cooking can now be a seamless and mess-free experience.

“TidyBoard cares about healthy eating, and we want to encourage everyone to cook fresh ingredients! We see TidyBoard making it easier to cook at home and helping prepare meals to-go, saving money and eating better when away from home,” adds Matthew. “Through home cooking, we also want to help connect people to their food and Mother Earth! Buying food locally at Farmers Market’s helps reduce the carbon emissions from long transportation journeys as well as removing the added packaging materials you typically see at markets.”

TidyBoard is the result of a simple yet revolutionary idea conceived by two brothers and a college friend who shared a common vision. Driven by the challenges we faced in our shared kitchen, we set out to simplify meal preparation. Our innovative TidyBoard V2 transcends the conventional cutting board, sparking a lifestyle revolution. Having garnered the trust of over 60,000 delighted customers since our Kickstarter inception in 2020, we are dedicated to elevating your culinary journey. Embrace a new era of efficient, organized, and enjoyable meal prep with us.

