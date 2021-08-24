Kitchen Perfection Launches A New and Improved Multifunctional Grill Brush

The all-new BBQ grill cleaner is complete with bristle-free grill brush with three cleaning heads and a built-in scraper for safe & effective cleaning after a scrumptious BBQ party.

Kitchen Perfection, a contemporary kitchen gears and tools company launches their new product, a versatile and easy-to-use grill brush and scraper that not only allows quick and efficient cleaning but is also dishwasher-safe.

The Kitchen Perfection innovative grill brings lifelong durability and one-of-a-kind utility to the table. It serves both as a standard brush to clean the cooking grates and a scraper to remove caked-on residue – effortlessly.

The extra thick triple helix brush is complemented with 360 degrees of rust-free steel wires that can reach in between the grills. On the other hand, the solid built-in stainless steel scraper also allows for easy grease and burnt residues removal left on the grills.

The Kitchen Perfection Grill Brush and Scraper also has an incorporated smart handle design, the all new and improved SuperGrip Handle that allows for an amazing grip for safe and effortless cleaning of stubborn grimes and grease.

The firm also included a small metal hanger to store the brush and hang at the side of the grill after cleaning so that it is accessible when it is needed again. Additionally, Kitchen Perfection also offers a lifetime warranty for all their products and also bonus BBQ recipes e-books for every purchase of the grill cleaner.

Kitchen Perfection aims to give their customers the ultimate and best experience in grilling for BBQ parties that is easy on the pocket, be it from the point where the meat lands on the grill till the part where the grill needs to be cleaned.

For more information on Kitchen Perfection Grill Brush and Scraper, visit https://www.kitchenperfection.org/.

About Kitchen Perfection

Founder of Kitchen Perfection, David Glidai explained that it all started from his pure passion in cooking and grilling and was disappointed with the conventional grilling tools out there which were underperforming. From there onwards, Glidai aims to develop high-quality yet affordable grilling and cooking tools that can provide a great experience for enthusiasts alike.

Contact Info:

Name: David Glidai

Email: Send Email

Organization: Kitchen Perfection

Address: 233 Needham Street, Suite 300 zip code - 02464 Newton MA

Phone: +972504050487

Website: http://www.kitchenperfection.org

Source URL: https://marketersmedia.com/kitchen-perfection-launches-a-new-and-improved-multifunctional-grill-brush/89042826

Source: MarketersMedia

Release ID: 89042826