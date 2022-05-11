Kitchen Perfection Launches New Hand-Forged Meat Cleaver Knife That Represents Craftsmanship at its Finest

—

Kitchen Perfection is a brand that sells contemporary kitchen gears and tools and has launched their new product, a versatile and easy-to-use meat cleaver that is made by hand with traditional knife craftsmanship.

The blade is made from high carbon steel which is the strong steel that was used to make old Chinese and Japanese swords. The advantage of this material is that it is much stronger than stainless steel so it can be sharpened much more than any stainless steel knife out there.

In addition, it stays sharp for a very long time compared to stainless steel knives. The only disadvantage of it is that it's not stainless - so after every use, users need to put a thin layer of oil on the blade to keep it from getting rust.

This knife is very balanced and extremely comfortable in the hand which makes it ideal to cut meat and it's also great for vegetables. Thanks to its unique forge marks, it also looks very nice and it's a great conversation starter when making food with family and friends. Every knife comes with a beautiful gift-ready packaging and a cloth for oiling the knife after every use.

The knife also arrives with two types of sheath - Canvas or leather, both look and feel great. The leather sheath is a little more expensive than the canvas one. This is a knife that will serve you for a lifetime, and therefore it has a lifetime warranty by Kitchen Perfection.

“I got the KP Serbian Chefs Knife because I wanted a real chef's knife that makes food preparation easier and more efficient. This knife really delivers on both fronts and cuts through the firmest meat or vegetables in my kitchen with ease. It is very sharp and therefore much safer than the dull knives I have used in the past. It cuts smoothly and with less effort due to its sharp blade. Also, the shape of the knife makes it much easier to handle and is a perfect fit in my hands. Overall, I am very pleased with this knife and am happy to recommend it for the chef in your life.” reviewed by a satisfied customer on the Amazon store.

For more information on the perfectly balanced and razor-sharp knife, please visit Kitchen Perfection Hand-Forged Meat Cleaver

About Kitchen Perfection

Kitchen Perfection was founded by David Glidai in 2017. It all started from his pure passion for grilling, smoking meat and any other outdoor cooking. He explained that he was disappointed with the conventional grilling tools out there. From there onwards, Glidai aims to develop customer-focused high-quality yet affordable grilling and cooking tools that will provide a great experience for outdoor cooking enthusiasts alike.

